Notice of Request for Applicants - Kingman and Heritage Islands Conservation Area Restoration 2022-24

DOEE seeks eligible entities to develop a long-term ecological restoration plan for the Kingman and Heritage Islands Conservation Area (“Conservation Area”) and implement the plan’s near-term restoration activities. DOEE wishes to improve the resource and the quality of the public’s experience of the resource.

The terms “restore” and “restoration”, for the purposes of this RFA, should be read to mean the following: The terms refer to ecologically enhancing the locally native communities of plants, animals, and fungus, with soil and hydrologic conditions in mind and not to restoring the area to its pre-colonial condition (tidal wetland and riverine system).

DOEE expects to award up to $900,000 to a single applicant/applicant team.

A person may obtain a copy of this RFA by any of the following means:

Download from the Attachments below.

Email a request to [email protected] with “Request copy of RFA 2022-2213-2022 Kingman Restoration” in the subject line.

The deadline for application submissions is July 11, 2022, at 11:59 p.m. A complete electronic copy must be e-mailed to [email protected].

Eligibility: All the checked institutions below may apply for these grants:

Nonprofit organizations, including those with IRS 501(c)(3) or 501(c)(4) determinations; AND

DOEE will conduct the following virtual info sessions. Attendance is not required:

Tuesday, June 21, 2022, 10:00am-11:30am

WebEx link: WebEx access>>

Meeting number (access code): 2318 520 8003

Meeting password: txTM32iwE5h

Join by video system

Dial [email protected]

You can also dial 173.243.2.68 and enter your meeting number.

Join by phone

+1-202-860-2110 United States Toll (Washington D.C.)

1-650-479-3208 Call-in toll number (US/Canada)

Access code: 231 852 08003

​For additional information regarding this RFA, write to: [email protected].