New members on government boards

CANADA, June 10 - Islanders continue to share their experiences and knowledge by staying involved in provincial government agencies, boards and commissions.

Last month, 21 people were appointed or reappointed to 11 government boards.

“We are grateful for all the contributions Islanders have made and continue to make at these tables and for their positive impact in Prince Edward Island. Your involvement and input help make our province a better place.” - Premier Dennis King

With more than 70 government agencies, boards and commissions, Island residents are encouraged to submit their application to one of many upcoming vacancies through Engage PEI.

Media contact:

Nicole Yeba

Executive Council Office

Bilingual Senior Communications Officer

ntyeba@gov.pe.ca

Backgrounder

Here are the 21 people appointed or reappointed to 11 agencies, boards and commissions for May 2022.

Council of the College of Counselling Therapy of Prince Edward Island

Cheryl Dalziel, Rustico

Council of the Prince Edward Island College of Occupational Therapists

Donald Love, Charlottetown

(reappointment)

John Nicholas Sims, Cornwall

(reappointment)

Criminal Code Review Board

Dr. Elizabeth Schneider, Charlottetown

(reappointment)

Cyndria Wedge, Q.C., Stratford

Employment Standards Board

Fraser MacDougall, Argyle Shore

Island Waste Management Corporation Board of Directors

Lorne (Joe) MacConnell, Georgetown

(reappointment)

Lindy McQuillan, Stratford

Labour Relations Board

Daniel Hughes, Morell

(reappointment)

Cathy MacKinnon, St. Peter’s Bay

Occupational Health and Safety Advisory Council

Lynn Bovyer-MacPhail, Cornwall

(reappointment)

Benjamin MacDonald, Montague

Order of Prince Edward Island Advisory Council

Heather Mullen, Canavoy

(reappointment)

Prince Edward Island Grain Elevators Corporation Board of Directors

Rollin Andrew, Charlottetown

(reappointment)

Robert MacDonald, South Pinette

Blair MacIsaac, Souris

Earle Smith, Central Bedeque

(reappointment)

Social Programs Appeal Board

Ashley Schurman, Summerside

(reappointment)

Tourism PEI Board of Directors

John Cudmore, Charlottetown

Jacqueline DesRoches, Stanley Bridge

Kirk Nicholson, Charlottetown