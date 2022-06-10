(Subscription required) A week after the Commission on Judicial Performance admonished the presiding justice of the 3rd District Court of Appeal over significant delays in case adjudication, California Chief Justice Tani Cantil-Sakauye on Thursday announced the formation of a work group to recommend changes to the way the state courts of appeal do their work.
You just read:
Chief Justice announces work group on Court of Appeal delays
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.