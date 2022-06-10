Submit Release
Chief Justice announces work group on Court of Appeal delays

(Subscription required) A week after the Commission on Judicial Performance admonished the presiding justice of the 3rd District Court of Appeal over significant delays in case adjudication, California Chief Justice Tani Cantil-Sakauye on Thursday announced the formation of a work group to recommend changes to the way the state courts of appeal do their work.

