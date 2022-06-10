Submit Release
Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Nuland’s Travel to Djibouti, Mozambique, and Nigeria 

Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Victoria Nuland will visit Djibouti, Mozambique, and Nigeria, June 11-17, 2022.

In Djibouti, Under Secretary Nuland and an interagency team will meet with government counterparts to advance U.S.-Djibouti relations and our close security cooperation.  In Mozambique, the Under Secretary and team will meet with government and civil society members.  They will discuss the full range of bilateral and regional issues, including opportunities to advance stability and economic recovery in conflict-affected areas in support of our new partnership under the U.S. Strategy to Prevent Conflict and Promote Stability.

In Nigeria, Under Secretary Nuland and the team will meet with government and civil society representatives to discuss issues of shared concern including regional security, free and fair elections, and business innovation.  Throughout the trip, the Under Secretary will highlight the important work the United States is doing with African and international partners to shore up global food security and health systems.

