Submit Release
News Search

There were 721 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 194,993 in the last 365 days.

Senior Advisor for Energy Security Amos Hochstein’s Travel to Lebanon

Senior Advisor Amos Hochstein will travel to Lebanon June 13-14 to discuss sustainable solutions to Lebanon’s energy crisis. During his visit, Mr. Hochstein will underscore the Biden Administration’s hope that Lebanon and Israel can reach a decision on the delimitation of the maritime boundary. The Administration welcomes the consultative and open spirit of the parties to reach a final decision, which has the potential to yield greater stability, security, and prosperity for both Lebanon and Israel, as well as for the region.

You just read:

Senior Advisor for Energy Security Amos Hochstein’s Travel to Lebanon

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.