Senior Advisor for Energy Security Amos Hochstein’s Travel to Lebanon

Senior Advisor Amos Hochstein will travel to Lebanon June 13-14 to discuss sustainable solutions to Lebanon’s energy crisis. During his visit, Mr. Hochstein will underscore the Biden Administration’s hope that Lebanon and Israel can reach a decision on the delimitation of the maritime boundary. The Administration welcomes the consultative and open spirit of the parties to reach a final decision, which has the potential to yield greater stability, security, and prosperity for both Lebanon and Israel, as well as for the region.