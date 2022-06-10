More People Working In Saskatchewan Than Ever Before

CANADA, June 10 - Released on June 10, 2022

19,800 jobs gained year-over-year

Today, job numbers released by Statistics Canada for May 2022 show Saskatchewan added 19,800 jobs, an increase of 3.5 per cent, compared to May 2021. All of the growth was in full-time jobs.

The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate fell to 4.8 per cent in May 2022. It was down from 6.1 per cent a year ago, down from 5.5 per cent a month ago, and below the national average of 5.1 per cent.

"Saskatchewan's economy is on the right track with significant job gains and a low unemployment rate," Immigration and Career Training Minister Jeremy Harrison said. "Our government will continue to provide a competitive environment to accelerate our economic growth in communities across the province."

A number of all-time employment records were hit in May 2022, including overall employment (587,000), female employment (272,300), off-reserve Indigenous employment (65,800), and off-reserve Indigenous full-time employment (54,100).

Major year-over-year gains were reported for accommodation and food services up 6,400 jobs, construction up 5,400 jobs, healthcare and social assistance up 4,700 jobs. Over the same period, the private sector was up 8,100 jobs (+2.5 per cent), female employment increased by 9,000 jobs (+3.4 per cent), and youth (aged 15-24) employment was up by 4,700 jobs (+5.9 per cent).

In May 2022, Saskatchewan's seasonally adjusted employment of 578,100 exceeded its pre-COVID February 2020 employment level of 574,100.

A recent report from the Conference Board of Canada projects that Saskatchewan's economy will lead the country with real GDP growth of 7.9 per cent in 2022, well above the national average of 4.0 per cent.

