SHIVA C.A.D. SHANKARAN REEXAMINES AND REDEFINES CONSCIOUSNESS
Shiva C.A.D. Shankaran lets you in on a life hack in his book. “A Science of Consciousness: Pneumatology for a New Millenium”TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, June 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What do consciousness and the Holy Spirit have in common? Are they the same? What does or will this mean? These are the questions that author Shiva Shankaran gives light to in "A Science of Consciousness: Pneumatology for a New Millenium".
Over the past few years, specifically, during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, there has been an undeniable increase in the attention given to spiritual growth and healing. Many people learned to pause and started seeking to understand themselves more by reflecting on their beliefs and, therefore, their consciousness.
In "A Science of Consciousness: Pneumatology for a New Millenium", Shankaran explores St. Paul’s Pneuma, or spirit, in English. He relates it to his Consciousness and offers a new understanding of both. He also emphasizes the relevance of the two as they affect individuals not only in decision-making but as a whole.
According to a customer review, the book “picks up where most current writing on the subject leaves off” and that “rather than speaking simply about Eastern philosophies and mindfulness, he goes far deeper into discussions of the true nature of Transmission, Oneness, and Divine Consciousness, and also the implications of what these understandings can mean for us”.
A Science of Consciousness aims to teach readers that believing in God is not the most necessary, but accepting the presence of Consciousness as well as where it takes whoever sets his heart into it.
For those who desire to know more about "A Science of Consciousness: Pneumatology for a New Millenium", it is available in different formats on Amazon.com. His latest work, Poems of the Ignited Heart & Illumination of the One, is also on the website.
