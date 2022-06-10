G2 Technologies Corp. Changes its Name to G2 Energy Corp.

G2 Energy Corp. (CSE:GTOO)

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, June 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- G2 Energy Corp. (CSE:GTOO, OTCQB:GTGEF, FWB:1NZ.F) (the “Company” or “G2”) announces today that further to its news releases on November 2, 2021, December 8, 2021, and December 21, 2021, it has changed its name from G2 Technologies Corp. to G2 Energy Corp. (the “Name Change”). The Company will keep its current ticker symbol of “GTOO”.

The new CUSIP and ISIN numbers of the Company are 40054T107 and CA40054T1075 respectively.

The Name Change does not affect the Company’s share structure or the rights of the Company’s shareholders, and no further action in respect of shareholders exchanging their share certificates is required by existing shareholders.

Pursuant to the change of business of G2 to an oil and gas company, G2 anticipates the commencement of trading under the new name and the new CUSIP and ISIN numbers in the very near future and will provide a further update to shareholders as it becomes available.

On Behalf of the Board,

“Slawek Smulewicz”

Slawek Smulewicz

President & CEO

O: +1 778 775 4985

E: slawek@g2.energy

W: WWW.G2.ENERGY

About G2 Energy Corp.

G2 Energy Corp. is a Canadian Securities Exchange listed company focused on acquiring and developing overlooked, low-risk, high return opportunities in the oil and gas sector. G2 is seeking to acquire a portfolio of risk-managed production and development opportunities onshore, in the U.S.A. In the near term, G2 is pursuing production acquisition opportunities with top-tier operating netbacks and infrastructure facilities to fast-track future production growth.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved the information contained herein.

Forward Looking Statements Caution

Statements in this press release regarding the Company which are not historical facts are “forward-looking statements” that involve risks and uncertainties. Such information can generally be identified by the use of forwarding-looking wording such as “may”, “expect”, “estimate”, “anticipate”, “intend”, “believe” and “continue” or the negative thereof or similar variations. Since forward-looking statements address future events and conditions, by their very nature, they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. The Company provides forward-looking statements for the purpose of conveying information about current expectations and plans relating to the future, including expectations for the effects of the change of business of G2 to oil and gas, and readers are cautioned that such statements may not be appropriate for other purposes. By its nature, this information is subject to inherent risks and uncertainties that may be general or specific and which give rise to the possibility that expectations, forecasts, predictions, projections or conclusions may not prove to be accurate, that assumptions may not be correct and that objectives, strategic goals and priorities may not be achieved. These risks and uncertainties include but are not limited those identified and reported in the Company’s public filings under the Company’s SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com. Statements relating to “reserves” are also deemed to be forward-looking statements, as they involve the implied assessment, based on certain estimates and assumptions, that the reserves described exist in the quantities predicted or estimated and that the reserves can be profitably produced in the future. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to factors such as: the performance of wells, the availability and performance of facilities and pipelines, the geological characteristics of G2's properties, prevailing weather and break-up conditions, commodity prices, price volatility, price differentials and the actual prices received for the Company’s products, royalty regimes and exchange rates, the application of regulatory and licensing requirements, the availability of capital, labour and services, the creditworthiness of industry partners, and G2’s ability to acquire additional assets. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate as actual results and future events could differ materially.