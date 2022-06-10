State Board Welcomes Panel on COVID-19 Protocols & Testing in DC Schools

Washington, D.C.—The D.C. State Board of Education (State Board) will hold its monthly public meeting on Wednesday, June 15, 2022, at 5:30 p.m. Due to the coronavirus (COVID-19), the public meeting will be streamed live on the State Board’s YouTube page for members of the public to attend as a video web conference. Materials for the State Board meetings can be found on our meeting website. For the most up-to-date information on the District’s COVID-19 response, please visit coronavirus.dc.gov.

The State Board is committed to encouraging, promoting, and amplifying the voice of all students in D.C. The Student Advisory Committee (SAC) is one of the ways the State Board engages with students on education policy. The State Board is currently seeking sophomore, junior, and senior high school public and charter school applicants to serve as Student Representatives for SY 2022–23. Interested candidates should apply here by the Wednesday, June 15 deadline. Visit our website to learn more about the work of the SAC.

The State Board invites experts for a panel discussion on COVID-19 protocols, testing in D.C. schools, and supporting the needs of students and school-based staff. Panelists will provide State Board members with an update on the current guidance for D.C. schools and how the testing protocols worked this past school year, as well as additional information related to planning for SY 2022–23..

Dr. Anil Mangla, DC State Epidemiologist, DC Health

Aliesha Maye, Chief of School Operations, DC Prep

Katrina Owens, Executive Director, DC SCORES

The State Board will consider a number of ceremonial resolutions, as well—CR22-26, “Honoring the Service of John-Paul C. Hayworth”, which will recognize Executive Director Hayworth’s 7 years of service and numerous accomplishments during his tenure as the State Board’s first ever Executive Director. The State Board is forever grateful for Executive Director Hayworth and looks forward to recognizing his achievements.

Public Meeting Agenda

Please note that the agenda may be altered, modified, or updated without notice.

I. Call to Order

II. Announcement of a Quorum

III. Approval of the Agenda & Minutes

IV. Comments from the President of the D.C. State Board of Education

V. Comments from the State Superintendent of Education

VI. COVID-19 Protocols & Testing in DC Schools

VII. Public Comments

i. LaJoy Johnson Law

ii. Joshua Hodge

iii. Scott Goldstein

VIII. Administrative Items (VOTE)

i. CR22-22, Recognizing Spring Sports Championships

ii. CR22-17, Celebrating Juneteenth Independence Day

iii. CR22-18, Honoring Pride Month

iv. CR22-19,Honoring Garfield Elementary as a Special Olympics Unified Sports Banner School

v. CR22-20, Honoring the Service of John-Paul C. Hayworth

IX. New Business

X. Adjournment

