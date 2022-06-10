Idaho Legal Aid Provides Confidential Legal Help to Stalking Survivors:

Stalking is a pattern of behavior directed at a specific person that would cause a reasonable person to fear for their life or to fear physical injury of themselves or a family or household member.

--OR--

Stalking is also a pattern of behavior that is directed at a specific person that would cause a reasonable person to suffer substantial emotional distress. For example, if the behavior seriously alarms, annoys, or harasses a person, it may be considered stalking.

How Many Incidents Create a Pattern of Behavior?

A pattern of behavior may be as few as two incidents of stalking.

What Kind of Behavior Could Be Considered “Stalking?”

Stalking can include a wide variety of acts but some acts may be: unwanted phone calls, texts, or contact via social media; unwanted gifts; showing up uninvited to a person’s work, home, or friends or family members’ homes; approaching an individual or his/her friends or family without permission; monitoring your behavior, either in-person or electronically; damaging your property; and/or threating you or your family members.

What if the Behavior is Not Scary to Anyone Else?

Reasonable fear depends on context and circumstances. In many stalking cases, the behavior of the perpetrator is only scary to the person being stalked because their knowledge of the stalker makes it scary.

For example, if a person moves and does not reveal their new address or location to their ex-boyfriend or girlfriend, but then that person receives a gift of flowers from that person – this may be terrifying and threatening if the person believed they were safe at their new home and that the stalker could not find them.

Important Information to Know:

Anyone can be a target for stalking behavior. You may be targeted by someone you know or a stranger at any time in your life.

We will protect your privacy.

We provide services to all survivors of stalking, regardless of age, gender, race, ethnicity, religion, geography, immigration status, ability, appearance, sexual orientation, and gender identity.

You do not need to report the stalking to the police to get our help.

Possible Legal Needs We Can Assist With:

We do not provide criminal public defender services, but we can provide civil legal help to survivors of stalking, such as the following: