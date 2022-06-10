OPLOGIC ANNOUNCES STRATEGIC INTEGRATION WITH Better Car People

This collaboration will bring enhanced benefits and integrations to Oplogic and Better Car People’s dealership partners.

DETROIT, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Oplogic , whose mission is to build, deliver and support superior technology solutions in the automotive space, demonstrates again that it is a leader in driving dealership efficiency and customer satisfaction with technology and partnerships.Oplogic announces Better Car People as their latest strategic integration partner, providing access to their industry-leading management support tools for automotive dealers. With this new collaboration, Oplogic continues its commitment to third-party integration partnerships that will benefit dealerships. Better Car People's clients will benefit from Oplogic integration with a custom sales and service lead response integration with Oplogic CRM.Oplogic went above and beyond the standard integration with Better Car People and added the following functionality to the integration:a. Full bi-directional custom integration with Better Car Peopleb. Direct integration with BCP Overnight BDC“Oplogic has high volume dealer clients, many of which are General Motors Dealers, so we went beyond the standard API to deliver a custom integration for our clients using Better Car People. We wanted our mutual dealer partners to receive the most benefit when using Better Car People” said John Parent, President at Oplogic."Better Car People is excited to be a strategic partner of Oplogic - a collaboration that will provide dealerships with superior integrations and the best customer engagement. Our custom capabilities paired with a strong and easy to use CRM will enhance both our solutions as well as the dealer experience." Jeff Gaul, COO of Better Car PeopleAbout Better Car PeopleBetter Car People provides a Collaborative Intelligence approach to cross-channel online engagement. The company has been connecting with customers since 2010, gathering data on the best practices for fast, personalized communication that keeps up with ever-changing consumer behavior. BCP combines intelligent A.I. with a team of onshore automotive-specific agents to deliver the best experience to clients. Contact us at (855) 448-4219 or sales@bettercarpeople.com for more information.About OplogicOplogic was established in 2000, with headquarters in Detroit, Michigan. Oplogic is a leading CRM / EQUITY / CALL PERFORMANCE / DIGITAL RETAIL / COMPLIANCE integrated solution provider for dealerships with some of the highest volume stores in the country as clients.Oplogic provides a web-based tool for driving sales while achieving record profits for its dealers. Oplogic’ s Dealer Operator solution incorporates security and compliance requirements into a robust platform to manage sales, finance, and service operations most efficiently. Today, Oplogic has evolved to be one of the leading national auto dealer solutions by providing extremely intuitive tools for CRM/ BDC management, Call Recording, AI - Call Performance, desking, F&I, compliance, equity, and training services. These tools standardize and streamline processes, enhance efficiency, build revenue, and increase profits for some of the largest dealer groups in the country. For more information visit www.oplogic.com