iCEDQ is proud to highlight the latest innovations at Snowflake Summit 2022
EINPresswire.com/ -- iCEDQ a leading Data Testing and Monitoring Software, is exhibiting at the Snowflake Summit 2022 in Las Vegas, June 13-16 this will be a great opportunity to meet current and prospective Snowflake users who are currently migrating their data, data products and data apps to the Data Cloud.
Certify your Snowflake migration with iCEDQ!
Most data migrations are generally complex and will lead to failures and rework with an additional cost of lost time and effort. Consequently, most migrations require careful consideration towards developing a migration plan, which, amongst other things, includes meticulous attention to detail when it comes to migration testing. A generally risky and potentially flawed/error prone data migration could lead to long term issues concerning data quality which in-turn cause excessive delays and cost overruns.
iCEDQ is a DataOps software, purpose built for Cloud Data Migration Testing, Big Data Testing, ETL/ Data Warehouse Testing, BI Testing and Production Data Monitoring. Our rules-based testing approach can accelerate data migration process, and reduces time, money, and resource requirements.
Test and Monitor your Snowflake migration with iCEDQ Platform:
● iCEDQ’s RuleX automatically creates rules for Snowflake migration testing.
● Test billions of records with the power of cluster processing and in-memory engine.
● Reconcile, Validate and Report on the data.
● Reconcile on-prem legacy data warehouse with Snowflake cloud database.
● Deploy iCEDQ in Azure, AWS, GCP or on-prem.
For any company that is looking to use iCEDQ to test and monitor a Snowflake migration, or to schedule a personalized demo and describe requirements and use cases - Request a Free Demo
Connect with our experts at Snowflake Summit, Las Vegas, 2022 from June 13-16 booth #1109a to understand how to leverage iCEDQ to certify a Snowflake Migration Testing.
About iCEDQ:
iCEDQ is a unified Data Testing and Monitoring Platform. It is purpose built to automate ETL Testing, Data Migration Testing, and Production Data Monitoring. The software works in cloud, hybrid or on-premise to test and monitor the data pipelines. It has a rules-based audit engine for data validation and reconciliation. It has a high-performance in-memory engine and a scalable cluster-based processing. iCEDQ is in the business for than 15 years and serving the enterprise businesses such as banking, insurance, healthcare, manufacturing, e-commerce, and more. iCEDQ primary mission is to eliminate data risk. iCEDQ.com
Shrikant Patil
Torana Inc.
+1 203-666-4442
contact@icedq.com