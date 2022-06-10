Notice Requesting Public Comment on Draft Facility - Wide Synthetic Minor Air Quality Operating Permit for US Department of Commerce

PUBLIC NOTICE

Notice Requesting Public Comment on Draft Facility - Wide Synthetic Minor Air Quality Operating Permit for United States Department of Commerce, Herbert Clark Hoover Building

Notice is hereby given that United States Department of Commerce has applied for an air quality permit pursuant to the requirements of Title 20 of the District of Columbia Municipal Regulations, Chapter 2 (20 DCMR Chapter 2) to continue operation of the following emission units at the facility located at 1401 Constitution Avenue NW, Washington DC 20230:

Emission Units‡ Emission Unit ID Emission Unit Location Emission Unit Name Installation Date Chapter 2 Permit No.† Description Unit 1 Triple Housing bounded by 1st and 2nd corridor; between 2nd and 3rd floor Emergency Generator November 2012 6848 One (1) Cummins 2,000 kWe emergency diesel generator driven by a Model Year 2010 Cummins 2,919 hp diesel engine. Engine serial number 08565441/01 Unit 2 Triple Housing bounded by 1st and 2nd corridor; between 2nd and 3rd floor Emergency Generator November 2012 6849 One (1) Cummins 2,000 kWe emergency diesel generator driven by a Model Year 2010 Cummins 2,919 hp diesel engine. Engine serial number 08565441/02 Unit 3 Triple Housing bounded by 1st and 2nd corridor; between 2nd and 3rd floor Emergency Generator November 2012 6850 One (1) Cummins 2,000 kWe emergency diesel generator driven by a Model Year 2010 Cummins 2,919 hp diesel engine. Engine serial number 08568441/01

‡ Kitchen equipment are listed under Section IV under Miscellaneous/Insignificant activities.

† These units were previously permitted under the stated Chapter 2 permit numbers. The reference here is for informational purposes only.

Additionally, the facility includes the following miscellaneous activities that have the potential to emit oxides of nitrogen, and are therefore addressed by this application:

Item No. Equipment Manufacturer Installation Year Model No. Serial No. Capacity£ Cafeteria natural gas-fired

Kitchen Equipment 2 Grill NA NA NA NA 0.3 MMBtu/hr 1 Gas Range NA 2012 NA NA 0.3 MMBtu/hr 1 Wok Station NA 2012 NA NA 0.3 MMBtu/hr

The Permittee reported that the nameplate data is illegible due to corrosion. The capacities stated here are estimated based on AP-42 emission factor for residential furnaces.

The contact person for the facility is Mr. Anthony Kesslak at (202)-482-2520 or [email protected].

The applicant has requested that limitations on the operation of the emergency generator sets be established in the permit pursuant to 20 DCMR § 200.6 to avoid the applicability of 20 DCMR § 300.1, and pursuant to 20 DCMR § 200.7 to avoid applicability of 20 DCMR § 204. Specifically, the applicant has requested 400 hour per 12-month rolling period operational limitations for each of the emergency generator sets (Unit 1, Unit 2, and Unit 3)) and a limit on the hours of operation of the kitchen equipment not to exceed eighteen (18) hours in any twenty-four (24) hour period.

Factoring in these operational limits, the following is an estimate of the overall potential emissions from the facility:

FACILITY-WIDE EMISSIONS SUMMARY [TONS PER YEAR] Pollutants Potential Emissions with 20 DCMR 200.6 Limits Sulfur Dioxide (SO 2 ) 0.029 Oxides of Nitrogen (NO x ) 23.95 Particulate Matter (PM) 0.438 Volatile Organic Compounds (VOCs) 0.629 Carbon Monoxide (CO) 2.187

With the operational limitations included in the draft permit, the United States Department of Commerce facility has the potential to emit approximately 23.95 tons per year of oxides of nitrogen (NOx), which is below the District’s major source threshold of 25 tons per year of NOx. Similarly, all other pollutants’ potential emissions are below their respective major source thresholds. As such, the facility is properly classified as a synthetic minor source pursuant to 20 DCMR § 300.3(c) and can avoid the applicability of a permit pursuant to 20 DCMR § 300.1.

The Department of Energy and Environment (DOEE) has reviewed the permit application and related documents and has made a preliminary determination that the applicant meets all applicable air quality requirements promulgated by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and the District. Therefore, draft permit No. 7322-SM has been prepared.

The permit application and supporting documentation, along with the draft permit are available for public inspection at AQD and copies may be made available between the hours of 8:15 A.M. and 4:45 P.M. Monday through Friday. Interested parties wishing to view these documents should provide their names, addresses, telephone numbers and affiliation, if any, to Stephen S. Ours at (202) 535-1747. Copies of the draft permit and related technical support memorandum are also available at http://doee.dc.gov/service/public-notices-hearings.

A public hearing on this permitting action will not be held unless DOEE has received a request for such a hearing within 30 days of the publication of this notice. Interested parties may also submit written comments on the permitting action. The written comments must include the person’s name, telephone number, affiliation, if any, mailing address and a statement outlining the air quality issues in dispute and any facts underscoring those air quality issues. All relevant comments will be considered in issuing the final permit.

Comments on the draft permit and any request for a public hearing should be addressed to:

Stephen S. Ours

Chief, Permitting Branch - Air Quality Division

Department of Energy and Environment

1200 First Street NE, 5th Floor

Washington, DC 20002

[email protected]



No comments or hearing requests submitted after July 11, 2022 will be accepted.

For more information, please contact Stephen S. Ours at (202) 535-1747 or [email protected].