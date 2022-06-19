In-home care: Benefits of Private Duty Nursing In East Peoria, IL

24 hours in a circle Caregiver holding hands with a senior Licensed LPN's and RN's In-home care workers at Comfort Keepers help clients maintain their spirits with professional in-home caregiving

Private Duty Nursing provides qualified nurses to meet the needs of seniors with complex conditions. The patient stays in the comfort of their own home.

We are proud to support our senior clients with Private Duty Nursing, allowing them to stay healthy while receiving quality care, in their homes.” — Julie Carnegie Reams

PEORIA, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, June 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Private Duty Nursing provides highly trained nurses to deliver medical services to seniors with complex medical conditions. Not just a caregiver, the Private duty nurse is a highly trained Registered Nurse (RN) or Licensed Practical Nurse that delivers advanced medical care and in-home care enabling that senior to stay and live in the home that they know and love.

In-home care provides seniors with the life-affirming assistance needed to help maintain their independence while living at home. Many seniors that are receiving in-home care previously started out with a family member or good friend acting as a caregiver. While these family caregivers have helped a senior to meet their needs; it can be tiring daunting work. Many of these family members, relatives, or friends are thrust into the position of caregiver with little or no training. Adding in the need for medical care is beyond the average person's capabilities

These people usually fit the senior into their schedules while still working full or part-time and living their own lives. As time goes by, the family member or friends realizes that he or she can't spend the amount of time that a senior requires. If the senior has medical conditions or needs above that of just taking prescription medicine, they require a highly trained, skilled, and compassionate licensed medical provider. This is the stage when the family usually arranges for a Private Duty Nurse.



The Private Duty Nurse caregiver is trained to provide the senior with advanced medical care at its best. The Private Duty Nurse (PDN) not only provides medical care but he or she provides an extra hand like an in-home caregiver. It is not typical for an in-home care agency to provide Private Duty Nurses.

In East Peoria, Comfort Keepers an in-home senior care agency has been providing private duty nursing services to the people of East Peoria for years.

Private Duty nurses can make the difference in having a loved one moved from their home into a nursing home or center versus allowing your loved one to remain in the comfort of their own home.

What exactly is Private Duty Nursing?

Private Duty Nursing is an hourly nursing care service provided by qualified nurses such as Registered Nurses (RNs) or Licensed Practical Nurses (LPNs) (LPNs). Private Duty Nursing provides a variety of services to those who are elderly or have other complex medical conditions. With excellent one-on-one care, people in the East Peoria area can be confident that your loved ones will receive excellent personalized attention in the comfort of their own home.



Private Duty Nursing Care Services in East Peoria

In addition to traditional in-home caregivers, Comfort Keepers' nursing professionals can also provide the advanced medical services listed below in addition to traditional care.

Advanced Medical Services

-Preparation of medication for oral administration

-Injection and non-injection medication administration

-Getting insulin syringes ready

-Keeping catheter and ostomy hygiene

-Aseptic dressing removal and replacement

-Skincare, wound care, and skin condition monitoring

-Tube feeding and oral suction

-Bowel health

-Giving family members basic training

-Coordination of care and overall health assessment

Comfort Keepers can help. When a private duty nurse is required, a local provider like Comfort Keepers will arrange all of the details. From scheduling, delivering care, paying wages, and tracking taxes, Comfort Keepers takes care of these details. Private Duty Nursing ensures that your loved ones receive the private, personal care they require around the clock in the comfort of their own home, regardless of the time of day! We'll collaborate closely with their medical team to provide individualized care. Whether you require scheduled nursing visits or hourly care, someone is available to assist your loved one 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

We offer a variety of in-home healthcare services to assist you in being the best caregiver possible. Comfort Keepers can provide personal care or private duty nursing to your loved one. To schedule your in-home consultation, call (309) 685-7777 today.