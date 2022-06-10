Submit Release
Itsy Bitsy Spider

"The Spider's Journey"

Kate Gardner writes a story about the spider’s point of view.

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, June 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Spiders of various sizes are among the most feared by people, particularly when seen inside their homes. Unknowingly, these insects assist humans in killing tiny insects that are also dangerous inside their homes, such as flies and mosquitos.

When these eight-legged insects are spotted, they are known to be killed. Interestingly, author Kate Gardner writes "The Spider's Journey" to show readers the spider's point of view. This book will catch young readers’ attention with its colorful pages and portrayal of the spider as not being frightening.

Kate Gardner is an accomplished elementary school teacher. She recalls spending her summer days picking blackberries in the woods. Gardner enjoys taking photographs of animals, nature, and people. She now lives in Southern Virginia with her husband and two children, Luke and Emily.

She uses her writing to show young readers that spiders are both beautiful and unique in their own way.

"This is a book that not only utilizes a tale to teach a lesson about nature and empathy through the eyes of a spider, but it does so in a way that will reach its intended audience,” says Maria A Hughes in his book review for The US Review.

Read more about the interesting book "The Spider’s Journey" by purchasing her book on Amazon.


About Bookside Press:

Bringing stories and ideas to life, one tap at a time.

Bookside Press is all about creating buzz in the digital world. Buzz that'll have each vital message be heard loud and clear. Headquartered in Canada, this hybrid publishing and advertising company aims to share the magic of its authors' books with the world. With a dedicated team of creatives and marketing professionals, Bookside Press collaborates with clients in building better brands that stand out and reach greater heights

