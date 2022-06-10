THE AUTHOR REVEALS TO READERS HOW GOD IS WILLING TO MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN, AND EVEN GREATER
In her book, The Strength of the Nation, Author Luisa Mirella Plancher engages readers with a religious point of view on making America greater.TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, June 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- When a nation recognizes and learns from its history, it is set out to become great, if not greater. This, of course, is coupled with faith that there is indeed a creator with a plan worth trusting and counting on. Luisa Mirella Plancher makes this message clear in this uplifting book.
"The Strength of the Nation" follows Luisa as she meets an angel who guides her in understanding how to make this a better world.
JMillerBooks writes for a customer review: “Luisa narrates her perspective with world leaders and shows them how to achieve what God has planned for them. And she is able to cherish the readers while sparking their enthusiasm in learning more about political issues.”
In simpler terms, the book is “a good read for those seeking to look at things from a higher perspective”.
"The Strength of the Nation" is a masterpiece created by Luisa Plancher that serves to create awareness for the citizens to become contributors to national and international success. The author indicates that, since our nation of the USA is composed of citizens from all the nations in the world, we can demonstrate to all nations that, if we can get along here and achieve unity by dedicating ourselves to Jesus the Christ and his Gospel, all nations can come together and achieve unity also, by adopting Jesus as King of kings and Lord of lords. Regarding Israel, we in the USA can help the Jewish people repent for having killed Jesus, facilitate reconciliation among Arabs and Jews, and help them to be re-grafted into their root: Abraham. And when in Israel the Jewish people see the progress made here in the USA, they will become jealous and will adopt the same guidelines of reconciliation in their own country. This, ladies and gentlemen, is Luisa’s recipe to Bring Peace in the Middle East.
Therefore, this book, not only aspires to make the USA a prototype for the kingdom of God, but it also aspires to bring Jews and Arabs together in the State of Israel, and achieve unity there also.
Luisa Mirella Plancher is an Italian school teacher who married an American citizen and moved to the US, where she pursued a degree in Political Science. In all of her works, she takes pride in her faith and is always straightforward about it, which brings her charm to an entirely new level.
To learn more about making America great again, "The Strength of the Nation" is available for purchase on Amazon, and to learn more about the author, look her up on YouTube.
