Lowell Milken Presents 2021 North Dakota Milken Educator Award Recipient with $25,000 Cash Prize at National Forum

Contact: Jana Rausch, (310) 435-9259 (cell), jrausch@mff.org

Santa Monica, Calif. — Lowell Milken, founder of the Milken Educator Awards, presented 2021 North Dakota recipient Erica Quale with her $25,000 cash prize at a national forum held at UCLA in Los Angeles.

The Milken Educator Awards Forum, held June 2-4, gathered the 2021 recipients from across the country to network with their new colleagues as well as veteran Milken Educators and other education leaders to discuss how to increase their impact on K-12 education. Activities centered around the Milken Educator Awards’ theme of “Celebrate, Elevate, Activate!” and the support new recipients will receive as members of the national Milken Educator Network of excellence.

Specifically, recipients learned about the Milken Friends Forever (MFF) mentoring program, in which freshman Milken Educators benefit from personalized coaching and guidance from a Milken Educator veteran on ways to elevate their instructional practice and take an active role in educational leadership, policy and practice.

The photo is available for download on the Milken Educator Awards website.

Quale was first notified of her award at a surprise ceremony at her school before cheering students, appreciative colleagues, dignitaries, and media. 

For more information, visit MilkenEducatorAwards.org or call the Milken Family Foundation at (310) 570-4772.

The photo is available for download on the Milken Educator Awards website.
 

About the Milken Educator Awards
The first Milken Educator Awards were presented by the Milken Family Foundation in 1987. The awards provide public recognition and individual financial rewards of $25,000 to elementary and secondary school teachers, principals and specialists from around the country who are furthering excellence in education. Recipients are heralded in early to mid-career for what they have achieved and for the promise of what they will accomplish. The initiative was created by the Milken Family Foundation, which celebrates 40 years of elevating education in America and around the world. Learn more at MFF.org.

