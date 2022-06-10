Submit Release
News Search

There were 822 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 194,978 in the last 365 days.

AUTHOR EXPLORES WHAT IT MEANS TO BE AMERICAN

Civil Strife United States Affairs

Using scholarly texts, historical news, and various Americana, author pieces together a picture of life under the American flag

ETOBICOKE, ONTARIO, CANADA, June 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fewer identities have been so sure and hard to pin down as the American national identity. For those viewing from foreign lenses, being American is a thing to envy or deride. For those who live on American soil, it’s an ever shifting thing that is both exciting and exasperating. But what really does it mean to be American? Author Steven Swazo attempts to shed light on this question in his expansive book, "Civil Strife: United States Affairs:"

At a relatively lean 374 pages, Swazo burns through academic papers, history books, the American Constitution, news articles, and public records to paint a picture of social life in the United States of America. The book is divided into five chapters, covering such matters as American values, the aftermath of the Panic of 1893, the two World Wars, the Cold War, US expansionism, the economic boom of the 1980s, and much more. It’ll help you appreciate just how far the United States has come in the past century or so, especially in the realm of sociocultural and global relations.

It’s an exhaustive book for a seemingly evasive question, and by the end of it, Swazo will have you wondering what it truly means to be American. Civil Strife was presented at the London Book Fair, held at the Olympia London in London, UK, from April 5 to 7, 2022, as part of the New Title Showcase.



About Bookside Press:

Bookside Press is all about creating buzz in the digital world. Buzz that'll have each vital message be heard loud and clear. Headquartered in Canada, this hybrid publishing and advertising company aims to share the magic of its authors' books with the world. With a dedicated team of creatives and marketing professionals, Bookside Press collaborates with clients in building better brands that stand out and reach greater heights

Nicole Garcia
+1 877-741-8091
email us here
Bookside Press
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Other

You just read:

AUTHOR EXPLORES WHAT IT MEANS TO BE AMERICAN

Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.