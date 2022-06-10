Upgaming will be attending the iGB Live 2022

Meet upgaming at IGB Live 2022, Stand N-62, and learn more about the Updated iGaming Platform, sportsbook, Casino API, and New Mini-Games

ZUG , SWITZERLAND, June 10, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- The iGB Live is back, bringing together the iGaming companies and affiliates and helping the involved parties connect, exchange ideas, and find new leads in the booming market. Upgaming will be present at the grand festival – IGB live 2022 which will take place in Amsterdam on 5-8 July.The visitors will be able to view and inspect the vast collection of showcased products and services, including the leading edge iGaming platform with various new features and updates, ultra-fast sportsbook software with scalable infrastructure, and fast resulting, multifunctional casino software & e-sports with the most extensive library of the popular games. Upgaming will also display its’ mini-games known for their dazzling, catchy gameplay and attractive design.Furthermore, the attendees can check Upgaming's white label and turnkey online casino solutions and choose the most preferred way to launch their online casino in the iGaming market.IGB Live 2022 offers various promising opportunities for gaming business to promote their products, forge new relationships and learn more about the latest tech trends and niches in the market, including e-sports and crypto. As technological improvements infiltrate the domain of online gaming, the security and safety of the iGaming system also become the main scope of interest for the involved parties. For this reason, Upgaming will expose new AI-equipped security services and cybersecurity tools that will help the operators monitor their network safety and protect their clients.The iGB Live 2022 is the second important event of the given year after the ICE London in April. The event will bring new themes and strengthen the exchange of information and knowledge about the existing matters that comprise the modern agenda of the iGaming industry.We will be waiting for you at IGB Live 2022 stand N62. Visit us. We will help you improve your business performance and get the latest products and services for your gaming business.