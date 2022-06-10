Beacon Media + Marketing Releases Guide on How a Behavioral Health Practice Can Increase Organic Website Traffic
EINPresswire.com/ -- Beacon Media + Marketing released a guide on how a behavioral health practice can increase organic website traffic. This form of marketing doesn’t include paid advertising that can be used to expand brand awareness and convert clients.
Organic traffic is correlated to the people who visit the website through other methods, not advertising. This can be through searching behavioral health services in their area, going through a social media page, or reading a blog on their website.
Although advertising can show high numbers, it is a short-term solution for client conversion. An organic marketing strategy includes a long-term strategy that will keep people going to the website for a long time. This can consist of blogs that answer questions people ask or having a website that uses local SEO optimization. It’s a method of converting clients steadily that matches the business’s sustainable growth.
Some elements that should be included in a strategy to increase organic website traffic include:
• Understanding on-page SEO for website pages, so they rank higher and increase organic traffic.
• Investing time into blogging will educate people about behavioral health and encourage them to seek help.
• Creating an internal linking strategy will help guide people through the website to learn more information and eventually book an appointment.
• Having a backlinking strategy that will push pages to the top of search results.
• Ensuring good website performance provides all necessary information and allows people to book an appointment with the clinic easily.
• Using social media to engage with their community.
• Adding to print material such as educational pamphlets.
• Keeping online listings updated with the correct contact and address information so people can find the practice.
• Creating unique infographics that complement organic content and invites people to engage and convert to a client.
Beacon Media + Marketing is an award-winning digital marketing agency with offices in Anchorage, Alaska and Reno, Nevada. It helps businesses grow, scale, and thrive, and delivers sustainable, measurable results for its clients across America. Beacon offers services that will aid in increasing organic website traffic. Visit the Beacon Media + Marketing website to learn more.
Adrienne Wilkerson
Adrienne Wilkerson
Beacon Media and Marketing
