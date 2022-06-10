Beacon Media + Marketing Releases Guide on Tips for Mental Health Facebook Advertising
EINPresswire.com/ -- Beacon Media + Marketing has released a guide on tips for mental health Facebook advertising. There are many ways to help market a mental health practice, but Facebook ads are one of the best tools that can be used.
Many mental health clinics have seen a significant increase in client conversions from advertising on platforms such as Google and Facebook. It’s a great way to have many impressions for a relatively low cost.
Mental health practices should utilize Facebook ads because many active users are on it. The platform has a built-in target audience that can be easily reached with its advertising. It’s also helpful doing advertising through Facebook because the ads will also be shown on Instagram since they’re both owned by Meta.
Clinics should also experiment with different ad types. They can utilize video ads, slideshow/ carousel ads, image ads, or boosted posts. Rotating the different ad types can help a mental health practice understand which ads work better for converting clients and help them invest in the right kind of advertising.
Businesses will need to create a business page on Facebook where it will be the central hub for ads. It allows people to learn more about the mental health practice and gives them a way to access the website to book appointments. The page will also allow practices to continue organic content that will help their brand awareness.
All ads should link to a landing page relevant to the information being advertised. It will help give more information about the service and allow potential clients an easy way to book an appointment with the practice.
Lastly, Facebook provides extensive performance tracking for ads. This allows a mental health practice to see which ads performed well and see if the investment is paying off. It shows a deeper insight into how well the marketing strategy is going and allows practices to adjust accordingly.
Beacon Media + Marketing is an award-winning digital marketing agency with offices in Anchorage, Alaska and Reno, Nevada. It helps businesses grow, scale, and thrive, and delivers sustainable, measurable results for its clients across America. Beacon offers online advertising services. Visit the Beacon Media + Marketing website to learn more.
Adrienne Wilkerson
