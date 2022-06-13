Jessica McClintock for Gunne Sax “Moments” campaign celebrates the June Bride

Vintage Jessica McClintock wedding dress A McClintock Bride

The “McClintock Moments’ campaign asks women to share their heartwarming memories of love, romance, and weddings

Jessica loved weddings and truly understood what the day meant to a bride. It was her dream to help them (brides and all women) feel special, beautiful and embody a true sense of romance.” — Mary Gagnon, Fashion Director, Jessica McClintock company

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Well known for evoking beautiful memories and romance, Jessica McClintock for Gunne Sax is engaging their loyal fans to share their most special wedding memories during the month of June.

June, traditionally wedding month, has been linked to romance and love for generations. For over 50 years and counting, so many Brides, Mother of Brides, Maids of Honor, Flower Girls, Bridesmaids, and guests - have worn Jessica McClintock – for those uniquely special “Moments”.

Earlier this Spring, Jessica McClintock for Gunne Sax announced the launch of the “McClintock Moments” campaign - designed to celebrate, embrace, and involve the thousands upon thousands of McClintock women around the world and bring back those special “McClintock Moments”. Since launching the campaign on social media, the brand has received countless posts of women sharing their wonderfully nostalgic McClintock Moments.

Last month (May) the brand asked its faithful followers to post their most memorable Prom “Moments” at #JMCMoments, creating a flurry of photos and captions of wonderful “moments”.

"McClintock Moments" is a social media campaign designed for McClintock’s fans to share their special memories, as a way to celebrate their treasured moments and the stories that go with them. This is the first step as the brand prepares to bring Gunne Sax into the forefront of fashion once again.

“My sister loved weddings and truly understood what the day meant to a bride,” states Mary Gagnon, sister of the late Jessica McClintock and Fashion Director of the Jessica McClintock company. “It was her dream to help them (brides and all women) feel special, beautiful and embody a true sense of romance. There is nothing more wonderful than being able to share memories of such special times with a community of people that have such a close, personal connection to Jessica, and each other, through shared experiences and love of the brand."

Over the past few years, the free-spirited, romantic style of Gunne Sax has made its way back into popular fashion – and original Gunne Sax dresses have become highly sought-after in vintage shops and through cottage online trading groups. With this in mind, later this year (2022) the much-anticipated new collection of Gunne Sax dresses and related apparel will launch online through McClintock’s fashion partners.

What the brand is calling “Modern Nostalgia” could not come at a better time, when so many of the girls who may have originally worn “Gunnies” are now empowered, adult women who have cherished memories of their McClintock Moments during a much simpler time. But beyond nostalgia, they have such admiration and respect for Jessica McClintock who was truly ahead of her time and became a legendary female American success story.

“McClintock Moments” can be found at www.jessicamcclintock.com/moments as well as on the brand’s Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter feeds.

How does the “Moments” campaign work?

The "McClintock Moments" campaign asks their cherished coterie of friends, family, and devotees to share their most precious "McClintock Moments" (think #TBT with a story) on social and tag #JMCMoments. The posts will then appear on the McClintock feeds and at the end of each themed period, the brand will announce the MOST "McClintock Moment" from posts shared by followers of the brand.

“This gives us an opportunity to celebrate our history and the memories of so many of our devoted customers,” states Gagnon. “And what makes this so very special is that they can all join with us as we start our next chapter.”

About Jessica McClintock

Founded in 1970, Jessica McClintock invested $5,000 from her savings which became the genesis of Gunne Sax by Jessica McClintock and her eponymous free-spirited, romantic brand. In an era where momentous events took place that would begin to shape the ever-evolving story of the American Woman,

Jessica’s modern, romantic, and feminine style embodied equality and empowerment and gained popularity with thousands upon thousands of girls, teens, and women across the country.

Jessica created quality, well-designed, value driven informal dresses – and a personal bond that made her a “go to” brand for dressing women for life’s most important moments. Soon she established a 360-degree lifestyle brand and a dedicated fan base to include multi-generational, and geographically span rural, suburban, and metropolitan communities across the country and around the world.

Jessica created a multi-million-dollar lifestyle brand from her signature dress collection. She became an award-winning fashion icon and a truly American success story.

Jessica McClintock, Inc. is owned and operated by the family of the late Jessica McClintock and is headquartered in California.