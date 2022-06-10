Georgetown Behavioral Hospital Releases Guide on Why Accountability is Necessary for Addiction Recovery
EINPresswire.com/ -- Georgetown Behavioral Hospital has released a guide on why accountability is necessary for addiction recovery. Being responsible for oneself and others can help keep someone on the journey of recovery and sobriety.
Accountability refers to the willingness of someone to be honest to themselves about their addiction and their actions concerning it. When people take responsibility for their actions that lead to and continue the habit, it can give them the freedom to choose the path of sobriety.
There are many benefits to accountability in addiction recovery, including:
· Owning the addiction and taking responsibility
· Building self-confidence
· Expressing struggles
· Finding a support system
· Discovering a change-supportive environment
· Getting a new perspective on recovery
One of the best ways to keep someone accountable is to have someone in their life that keeps them on their recovery journey. These people can look for signs if the person begins to wave from their path and be there during the person’s struggles. People that are good for accountability can include sponsors, mentors, friends, or support groups.
People who are helping someone with accountability should look for signs when the person has fallen off their journey of sobriety. These signs can help the person receive help before they fall far into their addiction again. Some signs to watch for include:
· Skipping work to use
· Staying away from family, friends, and anyone else in their life who doesn’t use
· Becoming hostile or negative
· Not taking care of their hygiene or physical appearance
· Not wanting to eat
· Getting angry or bitter when someone asks about their health
· Denying that they ever had an addiction
These changes of behavior can help their accountability partners get the support that’s needed to return to addiction recovery. Having a group of people that support the person in addiction recovery will help mitigate their chances of falling back into addiction.
Georgetown Behavioral Hospital offers quality care from a caring staff and evidence-based programs that are effective. If you or someone you know is struggling with severe mental health problems, they should visit the website to learn more about the hospital’s mental health inpatient care programs.
William Slover
William Slover
Georgetown Behavioral Hospital
email us here