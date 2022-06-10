Georgetown Behavioral Hospital Releases Guide on Identifying Symptoms and Behaviors of a Manic Episode
EINPresswire.com/ -- Georgetown Behavioral Hospital has released a guide on identifying symptoms and behaviors of manic episodes. People with bipolar disorder can suffer from the consequences of manic episodes and not recognize they have this mental condition.
Some people with bipolar disorder may not recognize that they have it. Two phases come with bipolar disorder where the person is either depressed or having a manic episode. Many people with bipolar disorder can often identify when they are in a depressed stage but often can’t recognize when they are experiencing a manic episode.
People with bipolar I can have milder mania, known as hypomania. However, people with bipolar I can have at least one full-blown manic episode. Experiencing a manic episode can sometimes be dangerous as it encourages the person to act upon reckless behavior that could hurt them or someone else.
Some signs of a manic episode include:
· Feelings of euphoria or agitation
· Struggling to sleep
· Feelings of invincibility
· Talking at a faster pace than normal
· Having racing thoughts
· Being hyper-focused
· Pacing or fidgeting
· Being impulsive and reckless
· Having delusions
· Experiencing hallucinations
It can often be difficult to identify when someone has bipolar disorder without the proper diagnosis from a healthcare professional. Bipolar disorder can often interrupt a person’s life in many ways, where it hurts their relationships and work. When someone’s bipolar disorder affects the following situations, they should seek help from a mental health professional.
· Not completing work well on the job or at home.
· Suffering social life and relationships due to manic symptoms.
· Having thoughts of harming oneself or others.
· Acting on risky behaviors that put them in danger.
· Experiencing psychotic symptoms like hallucinations.
· Having three or more of the symptoms of mania.
Georgetown Behavioral Hospital offers quality care from a caring staff and evidence-based programs that are effective. If you or someone you know is struggling with severe mental health problems, they should visit the website to learn more about the hospital’s mental health inpatient care programs.
William Slover
Georgetown Behavioral Hospital offers quality care from a caring staff and evidence-based programs that are effective. If you or someone you know is struggling with severe mental health problems, they should visit the website to learn more about the hospital’s mental health inpatient care programs.
