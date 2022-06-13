Brindiamo Group donates $100K to Bourbon Capital Guild to preserve & advance the legacy of bourbon
Donation Announced at Opening Ceremonies of National Bourbon Day
With this investment [$100K], we are helping the Bourbon Capital Guild, here in the Bourbon Capital of the world.”BARDSTOWN, KY, USA, June 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- At the opening ceremony celebrating National Bourbon Day, Sam Lacy, Executive Director of the Bourbon Capital Community Alliance (BCCA), announced a $100,000 donation from the Brindiamo Group, a preeminent consulting firm and one of the largest bulk bourbon and whiskey suppliers in the world. Jeff Hopmayer, founder and managing partner of the Brindiamo Group, presented the oversized check, which is earmarked for the Bourbon Capital Guild, an educational program of the BCCA .
— Jeff Hopmayer, Principal, Brindiamo Group
Hopmayer said, “The Brindiamo Group works with individuals, brands and established companies to stimulate growth, bring innovation and creativity to the bourbon industry. It’s extremely gratifying to know that, with this investment, we are helping the Bourbon Capital Guild, here in the Bourbon Capital of the world, carry on the legacy of education, community and preservation of bourbon throughout the world and building on its economic impact for future generations.”
Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear also spoke at the ceremony and praised the efforts of BCCA, the Nelson County Economic Development Agency, Kentucky Distillers Agency (KDA) and others in promoting the bourbon industry and increasing its economic impact throughout the Commonwealth of Kentucky and the United States, as well as internationally.
BCCA Executive Director Lacy added, “Bardstown, Kentucky is the authentic home to National Bourbon Day each year. With 11 unique distillery experiences within 16 miles of downtown Bardstown, there is no better place to be for National Bourbon Day. And this year, due in part to the generous donation from the Brindiamo Group, there is, indeed, much to celebrate!”
# # #
About the Brindiamo Group, LLC (BrindiamoGroup.com)
Established in 2012, the Brindiamo Group is a preeminent consulting firm for the beverage alcohol industry and one of the largest bulk bourbon and whiskey suppliers in the world. With over 50 years of combined experience, Brindiamo team members come from extensive entrepreneurial backgrounds and have consulted with countless distilleries, brands and individuals, sharing their expertise and knowledge, developing long-term supply strategies, dynamic liquid sourcing and strategic partnering. From start-ups to seasoned alcohol brands among its clients, Brindiamo Group is helping advance and elevate bourbon throughout the world.
About the Bourbon Capital Guild (BourbonCapitalGuild.com)
Bardstown's premier bourbon society, the Bourbon Capital Guild is bringing together the industry's top bourbon advocates and everyday enthusiasts to create something new. With a foundation of education, exposure to the rich history and pervasive culture of bourbon, and unique access to partnered distilleries, the Bourbon Capital Guild is crafting experiences that can only be imagined in Bardstown, the Bourbon Capital of the World.
Angela Evans
Double Diamond Marketing + Communications
+1 615-414-0090
email us here