Georgetown Behavioral Hospital Releases Guide on Recovery Tips After a Panic Attack
EINPresswire.com/ -- Georgetown Behavioral Hospital released a guide on recovery tips after a panic attack. The aftermath of a panic attack can often leave people anxious and exhausted, so knowing how to recover is crucial for the well-being of their bodies and mind.
Panic attacks can be traumatizing and difficult to recover the mind and body. The episode symptoms can often include both. Some signs of a panic attack include:
· Racing heart
· Trembling
· Tingling
· Sweating
· Rapid breathing or can’t catch your breath
· Feeling weak or dizzy
· Chest pain
· Chills
· Nausea or stomach pain
· Feeling out of control
· Fearing death
· A feeling of impending doom
No matter if the person experiences their first or tenth panic attack, they can still feel the symptoms after an episode. Since their body is in a high alert stage, people can often still feel on edge and fatigued. Knowing how to calm down is essential for recovery.
Some ways to help someone calm down after a panic attack can include:
· Changing their body position or environment
· Getting some rest and caring for physical needs
· Taking a walk or doing light exercise
· Reflecting on the event and possibly triggers
· Getting a checkup with a therapist
Moving around after a panic attack can help many feel more connected to their surroundings and allow their body to refocus on a homeostatic state. It can also allow the person to focus on other activities unrelated to the panic attack to help ease their feelings of anxiety.
Although not everyone needs to seek treatment after a panic attack, some people may benefit from it. Going to a mental health center can help them learn tools to prevent panic attacks and how to recover from them. People with panic disorder can benefit from this intensive treatment that will help them mitigate their episodes.
Georgetown Behavioral Hospital offers quality care from a caring staff and evidence-based programs that are effective.
William Slover
