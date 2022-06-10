CSE Brings an Innovative Cybersecurity Solution to the Market: Configuring Microsoft Cloud Services for CMMC Compliance
EINPresswire.com/ -- NEW ROCHELLE, NEW YORK, June 10, 2022—Computer Solutions East (CSE) launches Configuring Microsoft Cloud Services for Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC) compliance, a new line of IT services that aim to help clients establish their cybersecurity strategies and CMMC compliance through Microsoft Cloud standards.
This launching is CSE’s response to the rise of cyberthreats, stricter compliances, and the need for a stronger cybersecurity posture across businesses. It highlights the company’s deep understanding of Microsoft Cloud and NIST SP 800-171, and credibility as a CMMC Accreditation Body Registered Provider Organization (CMMC AB-RPO).
And while relatively new, this newly launched service receives a promising response from its customers. This proves that the market has longed for such services that could thoroughly address their cybersecurity needs.
"Our ongoing CMMC compliance project with CSE has been a breeze so far. We run in an Azure environment, and we have seen how they fully maximize their cloud expertise to configure and create a more holistic cybersecurity methodology with the CMMC compliance in mind. We cannot wait to have this certification and serve our clients better," said one of CSE's pilot clients for this service.
“CSE has been serving various industries for quite a while. The strong need for compliance in an ever-evolving scheme of cyber threats is a must and necessary, and we all should respond to it,” said Allen Hamaoui, Senior Managing Partner at CSE.
CSE also encourages its prospects and client base to be CMMC compliant before 2025 to keep government contract labor and to be on top of their cybersecurity strategies.
About Microsoft CMMC Services
CSE is a CMMC AB-RPO with proven Microsoft technology expertise. With these under our belt, we have come up with business IT solutions offering that will help our clients become CMMC compliant through Microsoft standards. This allows us to give our clients the best of both worlds when it comes to cybersecurity: provide a comprehensive CMMC compliance journey while harnessing Microsoft’s proven and tested security framework.
We offer a three-tier set of services under Microsoft CMMC Services:
CMMC Briefing (free 1-hour session) – We will do a high-level audit of the current data security measures and help you build a strategic compliance roadmap that is fully customized for your business.
CMMC Compliance – We pinpoint and single out non-compliant processes in your current security framework. We will then assist you in establishing an information security program in accordance with your desired CMMC compliance level, along with the necessary documentation and System Security Plan (SSP).
Microsoft CMMC 365 Alignment – We will deploy the first two services (CMMC Briefing and CMMC Compliance) and align your current cybersecurity maturity with CMMC/NIST SP 800-171 standards. We also implement the technical controls on the Microsoft 365 Tenant, the 16 control families, and the controls/procedures according to NIST SP 800-171 for Microsoft 365 G5 Suite.
About Computer Solutions East
Founded in 2006 in New York, CSE is a US Nationwide Microsoft Partner. We deliver solutions that fit your business needs. We believe in creating experiences for our clients, from identifying the challenges to finding the right solution, and finally working to achieve the desired result for your business needs. We focus on translating business technology into simple solutions.
Allen Hamaoui
This launching is CSE’s response to the rise of cyberthreats, stricter compliances, and the need for a stronger cybersecurity posture across businesses. It highlights the company’s deep understanding of Microsoft Cloud and NIST SP 800-171, and credibility as a CMMC Accreditation Body Registered Provider Organization (CMMC AB-RPO).
And while relatively new, this newly launched service receives a promising response from its customers. This proves that the market has longed for such services that could thoroughly address their cybersecurity needs.
"Our ongoing CMMC compliance project with CSE has been a breeze so far. We run in an Azure environment, and we have seen how they fully maximize their cloud expertise to configure and create a more holistic cybersecurity methodology with the CMMC compliance in mind. We cannot wait to have this certification and serve our clients better," said one of CSE's pilot clients for this service.
“CSE has been serving various industries for quite a while. The strong need for compliance in an ever-evolving scheme of cyber threats is a must and necessary, and we all should respond to it,” said Allen Hamaoui, Senior Managing Partner at CSE.
CSE also encourages its prospects and client base to be CMMC compliant before 2025 to keep government contract labor and to be on top of their cybersecurity strategies.
About Microsoft CMMC Services
CSE is a CMMC AB-RPO with proven Microsoft technology expertise. With these under our belt, we have come up with business IT solutions offering that will help our clients become CMMC compliant through Microsoft standards. This allows us to give our clients the best of both worlds when it comes to cybersecurity: provide a comprehensive CMMC compliance journey while harnessing Microsoft’s proven and tested security framework.
We offer a three-tier set of services under Microsoft CMMC Services:
CMMC Briefing (free 1-hour session) – We will do a high-level audit of the current data security measures and help you build a strategic compliance roadmap that is fully customized for your business.
CMMC Compliance – We pinpoint and single out non-compliant processes in your current security framework. We will then assist you in establishing an information security program in accordance with your desired CMMC compliance level, along with the necessary documentation and System Security Plan (SSP).
Microsoft CMMC 365 Alignment – We will deploy the first two services (CMMC Briefing and CMMC Compliance) and align your current cybersecurity maturity with CMMC/NIST SP 800-171 standards. We also implement the technical controls on the Microsoft 365 Tenant, the 16 control families, and the controls/procedures according to NIST SP 800-171 for Microsoft 365 G5 Suite.
About Computer Solutions East
Founded in 2006 in New York, CSE is a US Nationwide Microsoft Partner. We deliver solutions that fit your business needs. We believe in creating experiences for our clients, from identifying the challenges to finding the right solution, and finally working to achieve the desired result for your business needs. We focus on translating business technology into simple solutions.
Allen Hamaoui
Computer Solutions East, Inc.
+1 914-355-5800
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other