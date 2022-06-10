New Projects of the Scientology Volunteer Ministers of Uganda Bring Hope

Proud young boy with a new backpack looks forward to his first day of school.

A young girl in Wanga Parish wears her new pink shoes to her first day of school.

In nearby Bubilabi the Volunteer Ministers are providing orphans with clothes, bedding and their own chickens.

By seeing to their education, the Volunteer Ministers are helping the children secure their own future.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Going to school for the first time means everything to 70 orphaned children in Wanga Parish. These are children who lost their parents to recent flooding or disease.

Local Volunteer Ministers have made this dream come true by opening a new orphanage. The community turned out to join the celebration.

For many children, this is the first time they’ve had a bed of their own, not to mention sheets, blankets and other personal items. All nursery-age children received a uniform, shoes, bags and school materials.

In nearby Bubilabi, another team of Scientology Volunteer Ministers is working with orphans providing them food, clothing and an education.

Scientology Volunteer Minister groups in Uganda are forming up and putting new members through the 19 Volunteer Minister online Tools for Life Courses. These provide them with the skills they need to address the most urgent issues in their country, one of which is the plight of the estimated 2 million orphans.

After studying these courses, the new Volunteer Ministers are far better equipped to reach out to others with help.

The Church of Scientology Volunteer Ministers program is a religious social service created in the mid-1970s by Scientology Founder L. Ron Hubbard. It constitutes one of the world’s largest independent relief forces. Scientology ecclesiastical leader Mr. David Miscavige, calling on Scientologists to use what they know to redouble their efforts to aid their fellow man, has inspired tremendous growth in the Volunteer Ministers movement.

A Volunteer Minister’s mandate is to be “a person who helps his fellow man on a volunteer basis by restoring purpose, truth and spiritual values to the lives of others.” Their creed: “A Volunteer Minister does not shut his eyes to the pain, evil and injustice of existence. Rather, he is trained to handle these things and help others achieve relief from them and new personal strength as well.”

Their motto is no matter the circumstances, “Something can be done about it.”

