EarlyBirds Can Help Find Innovative Aged Care Solutions for the Aging Population

/EIN News/ -- Forde, June 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EarlyBirds, an Australian firm that has developed a business to business (B2B) open innovation ecosystem that offers a way for early adopters, innovators, and subject matter experts (SMEs) to work together to accelerate technology advancement and adoption in an organisation, wants to point out that their platform and service can also help in discovering innovative solutions for addressing the challenges of providing improved aged care services.

Aged care has unique challenges because of conditions like osteoporosis and arthritis that make it a challenge for seniors to support themselves and live alone, not to mention the difficulties that come with mental conditions like Alzheimer’s disease and dementia. As such, one of the biggest challenges are the shortage of care providers and the problem of sustainability in this industry. Fortunately, digital aged care and home care technologies can help reduce costs, enhance care quality, and allow for a more sustainable business model for aged care.

Kris Poria, CEO and co-founder of EarlyBirds, says, “If you are an early adopter organization in Aged care and assisted living sector and you understand the value of innovation, you can work with EarlyBirds to seize opportunities and solve challenges using actionable innovation from innovators, who are scaleups, startups, or mature organisations.”

Innovation for aged care includes things like telehealth, voice assistants, motion detectors, wearable devices with sensors, smart mattresses, and even including personal robots that can help make the assisted living experience more acceptable. Furthermore, artificial intelligence, will eventually be able to predict patterns in seniors’ behaviour and help in preventing falls and other emergencies before they occur.

Finding the appropriate solutions for aged care programs can be a daunting task for both government services and private sector providers. Fortunately, EarlyBirds is the ideal partner that can help organisations like senior living, assisted living, and nursing home providers to find the proper technological innovations to implement that can both enhance aged care and improve their bottom line. As an early adopter organization, they get to understand the importance of innovation and develop a strong desire to identify new and disruptive technologies that offer opportunities for solving difficulties or the development of new products and services for aged care.

Meanwhile, EarlyBirds doesn’t only help early adopters but also the innovators who serve as the source of these innovations. Jeff Penrose COO says, “If you are an innovator, check us out because we can help you find early adopter customers and their partners who are willing to invest in your products and solutions. The EarlyBirds open innovation ecosystem helps both those organisations in need of technological innovations to improve their products or services, and also those startups, scaleups and mature organisation that develop innovative products and solutions.”

The EarlyBirds open innovation ecosystem has two primary components – its award-winning platform with over 4 million innovators and its programs The Explorer program is designed for accelerating the technological innovation process for the entire organisation as a service. The Explorer program has a number of key features, including: a nominated SME for the business; weekly webinars to help stimulate innovation in the organisation; quarterly and monthly innovation days; a platform enterprise license; and a focus on specific types of innovations. The other t is the Challenger program, which is designed for those organisations who want to focus on just one particular issue at a time. EarlyBirds also offers the Edzlity framework that can help organisations with their continuous improvement efforts with the goal of having a better organisational agility and competitive edge.

The Explorer program is the most suitable choice for addressing all of the previously mentioned difficulties when it comes to innovative technology with options to participate in Challenger Programs, schedule innovations days and develop innovation maps based on business or technical sector themes that are appropriate for an industry. And the Challenger Program can be helpful in solving a particular business or technical challenge in weeks.

Those who would like to know more about the Early Birds Marketplace and how they can help organisations with aged care innovation can visit the EarlyBirds website at earlybirds.io.

###

For more information about EarlyBirds, contact the company here:



EarlyBirds

Mr Kris Poria and Mr Jeff Penrose

+61 401 287 060

support@earlybirds.io

‘FORDE’ SUITE 10, LEVEL 1, 26 FRANCIS FORDE BOULEVARD, FORDE, ACT 2914

Mr Kris Poria and Mr Jeff Penrose