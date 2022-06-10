TRAFFIC ADVISORY: Something in the Water 2022

From Friday, June 17, 2022 through Sunday, June 19, 2022, the Something in the Water (SITW) music festival will take place in the District of Columbia. Beginning on Monday, June 13, 2022 through Thursday, June 16, 2022, the buildout and setup for SITW will take place on city streets. In conjunction with the buildout and the festival, motorists should take into consideration the following parking restrictions and street closures:

Emergency No Parking Locations

The following street will be posted as Emergency No Parking from Monday, June 13, 2022 at 6:00 a.m through Tuesday, June 21, 2022 at 6:00 a.m.:

C Street between 4th Street and 6th Street, SW

The following streets will be posted as Emergency No Parking from Monday, June 13, 2022 at 8:00 p.m. through Tuesday, June 21, 2022 at 6:00 a.m.:

Maryland Avenue between 3 rd Street and Independence Avenue, SW

Independence Avenue between 3 rd Street and 7 th Street, SW

3rd Street between Maryland Avenue, NW to C Street, SW

The following streets will be posted as Emergency No Parking from Tuesday, June 14, 2022 at 8:00 p.m. through Tuesday, June 21, 2022 at 6:00 a.m.:

Independence Avenue between 7 th Street and 9 th Street, SW

4th Street between Jefferson Drive and Virginia Avenue, SW

The following streets will be posted as Emergency No Parking from Thursday, June 16, 2022 at 8:00 p.m. through Tuesday, June 21, 2022 at 6:00 a.m.:

3 rd Street between Pennsylvania Avenue to Maryland Avenue, NW

3 rd Street between C Street, SW to E Street, SW

6 th Street between Independence Avenue and Virginia Avenue, SW

7 th Street between Constitution Avenue and D Street, SW

9 th Street between Independence Avenue and C Street, SW

C Street between 4 th Street and 2 nd Street, SW

C Street between 7 th Street and 9 th Street, SW

D Street between 4 th Street and 2 nd Street, SW

Maryland Avenue between 6 th Street and 7 th Street, SW

Jefferson Drive between 14 th Street to 3 rd Street, SW

Madison Drive between 14 th Street to 3 rd Street, SW

Independence Avenue between 9 th Street and 14 th Street, SW

Virginia Avenue between 7th Street to 4th Street, SW

Something in the Water Festival Traffic Closures

The following traffic closures are for the SITW festival footprint. Only first responders and production equipment will be allowed within the following areas:

The following street will be closed to vehicular traffic from Monday, June 13, 2022 at 6:00 a.m. through Tuesday, June 21, 2022 at 6:00 a.m.:

C Street between 4th Street and 6th Street, SW

The following streets will be closed to vehicular traffic from Monday, June 13, 2022 at 8:00 p.m. through Tuesday, June 21, 2022 at 6:00 a.m.:

Maryland Avenue between 3 rd Street and Independence Avenue, SW

Independence Avenue between 3rd Street and 4th Street, SW

For public safety and traffic mitigation, the following vehicle restriction will be implemented from Monday, June 13, 2022 at 8:00 p.m. through Tuesday, June 21, 2022 at 6:00 a.m.:

No vehicle traffic will be allowed eastbound on Independence Avenue from 7th Street, SW

The following streets will be closed to vehicular traffic from Tuesday, June 14 at 8:00 p.m. through Tuesday, June 21, 2022 at 6:00 a.m.:

Independence Avenue between 7 th Street and 9 th Street, SW

Independence Avenue between 4 th Street and 7 th Street, SW

4th Street between Pennsylvania Avenue, NW and C Street, SW

For public safety and traffic mitigation, the following vehicle restrictions will be implemented from Tuesday, June 14 at 8:00 p.m. through Tuesday, June 21, 2022 at 6:00 a.m. Only local traffic will be allowed to access the following areas. Local traffic is defined as any member of the public who reside, work, or need to access the area for business related purposes . The police officer assigned to the traffic posts in these restricted areas will allow access to those persons who need to enter the areas:

Independence Avenue between 14 th Street and 9 th Street, SW

4 th Street between C Street and D Street, SW

C Street between 4th Street and 3rd Street, SW

The following streets will be closed to vehicular traffic from Thursday, June 16, 2022 at 8:00 p.m. through Tuesday, June 21, 2022 at 6:00 a.m.:

6 th Street between Independence Avenue and Virginia Avenue, SW

7 th Street between Constitution Avenue and D Street, SW

Maryland Avenue between 7 th Street and 6 th Street, SW

C Street between 7 th Street and 9 th Street, SW

9th Street between Independence Avenue and C Street, SW

For public safety and traffic mitigation, the following vehicle restrictions will be implemented from Thursday, June 16 at 8:00 p.m. through Tuesday, June 21, 2022 at 6:00 a.m. Only local traffic will be allowed to access the following areas. Local traffic is defined as any member of the public who reside, work, or need to access the area for business related purposes . The police officer assigned to the traffic posts in these restricted areas will allow access to those persons who need to enter the areas:

C Street between 3 rd Street and 2 nd Street, SW

D Street between 4 th Street and 2 nd Street, SW

4 th Street between D Street to I Street, SW

E Street between 7 th Street to 2 nd Street, SW

D Street between 7 th Street and Virginia Avenue, SW

School Street between 6 th Street to 4 th Street, SW

2 nd Street between Washington Avenue to E Street, SW

3 rd Street between Independence Avenue to E Street, SW

Virginia Avenue between 7 th Street to 4 th Street, SW

7 th Street between D Street and G Street, SW

6th Street between Virginia Avenue and E Street, SW

For public safety , the following streets will be closed to vehicular traffic from Friday, June 17, 2022 to Sunday, June 19, 2022 from 6:00 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. each day:

Madison Drive between 14 th Street to 3 rd Street, NW

Jefferson Drive between 14 th Street to 3 rd Street, SW

3 rd Street between Pennsylvania Avenue, NW to Independence Avenue, SW

Pennsylvania Avenue between Constitution Avenue to 3rd Street, NW

Something in the Water Extended Traffic Impact Area Traffic Closures

The Metropolitan Police Department will continuously evaluate the street closures in the area of the festival footprint and the Southwest quadrant of the city. It should be noted, the expected public safety and traffic mitigation closures could be extended or reduced as necessary, based upon public safety requirements. If traffic closures are extended, local traffic will still be allowed to access these areas, as long as it is safe to do so.

The following may be closed, if needed:

Exit 5A and Exit 5B from westbound I-395

Exit 4 from eastbound I-395

Any other street required for public safety or traffic mitigation

In addition to SITW, motorists should expect heavy traffic and delays around other special events and First Amendment activities.

On Monday, June 13, 2022, the Washington Nationals will host the Atlanta Braves at the Nationals Park at 1500 South Capitol Street, SE. The baseball game will start at 7:05 p.m.

On Tuesday, June 14, 2022, the Washington Nationals will host the Atlanta Braves at the Nationals Park at 1500 South Capitol Street, SE. The baseball game will start at 7:05 p.m.

On Wednesday, June 15, 2022, the Washington Nationals will host the Atlanta Braves at the Nationals Park at 1500 South Capitol Street, SE. The baseball game will start at 7:05 p.m.

On Thursday, June 16, 2022, the Washington Nationals will host the Philadelphia Phillies at the Nationals Park at 1500 South Capitol Street, SE. The baseball game will start at 7:05 p.m.

On Friday, June 17, 2022, the Washington Nationals will host the Philadelphia Phillies at the Nationals Park at 1500 South Capitol Street, SE. The baseball game will start at 1:05 p.m.

On Friday, June 17, 2022, the Washington Nationals will host the Philadelphia Phillies at the Nationals Park at 1500 South Capitol Street, SE. The baseball game will start at 7:05 p.m.

On Saturday, June 18, 2022, the Washington Nationals will host the Philadelphia Phillies at the Nationals Park at 1500 South Capitol Street, SE. The baseball game will start at 4:35 p.m.

On Sunday, June 19, 2022, the Washington Nationals will host the Philadelphia Phillies at the Nationals Park at 1500 South Capitol Street, SE. The baseball game will start at 12:05 p.m.

On Saturday, June 18, 2022, the First Amendment demonstration, “Poor People’s Campaign” will take place along Pennsylvania Avenue, NW. A separate traffic advisory will be published with more detailed information.

For timely traffic information, please visit twitter.com/DCPoliceTraffic .

All street closures and listed times are subject to change based upon prevailing or unexpected conditions.

The public should expect parking restrictions along the street and should be guided by the posted emergency no parking signage. All vehicles that are parked in violation of the emergency no parking signs will be ticketed and towed.

Motorists could encounter possible delays if operating in the vicinity of this event and may wish to consider alternative routes. The Metropolitan Police Department and the D.C. Department of Transportation also wishes to remind motorists in the vicinity of this event to proceed with caution as increased pedestrian traffic can be anticipated.

###