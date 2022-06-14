Irvine Digital Marketing Agency Shows Client Appreciation
Sprinkles Media, an Irvine digital media agency, shows client appreciation through in-depth research and excellent communication
There’s no one size fits all approach to digital marketing, and every business needs a specific plan to connect with its audience.”IRVINE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The digital agency started in 2021 and works with businesses of all sizes in multiple industries, including home improvement, healthcare, fashion, and finance. No business is off-limits for this new digital media agency.
In recent posts on its blog page focusing on Inland Empire restoration company, Five Star Restoration, and Downtown Los Angeles clothing manufacturer The Evans Group, Sprinkles Media exhibits what helps small businesses succeed.
“We believe in a holistic approach to digital marketing,” says Jess Park, co-founder of Sprinkles Media. “There’s no one size fits all approach to digital marketing, and every business needs a specific plan to connect with their audience.”
Helping Five Star Restoration
Starting in early 2022, Sprinkles Media and noted home repair and restoration company Five Star Restoration joined forces.
“Launched in 2016, Five Star Restoration pooled together the expertise of home repair and restoration experts to serve their communities with a friendly flair and practical nature. And the results speak for themselves.
Since its inception a few years ago, Five Star Restoration, led by home expert and general manager Kevin Gray and his team of professionals, have helped countless Inland Empire residents improve their home.”
Citing a need for a brand new website overhaul, Five Star general manager Kevin Gray wanted to not only make Five Star’s website shine but outfit the new site with excellent, informative content.
“When acquiring customers or fostering relationships with longtime clients, Five Star aims to exhibit its expertise at all times. After all, it’s why our valued customers trust us in the first place.”
With that in mind, Sprinkles Media and Five Star Restoration got to work designing a brand new, responsive website using Webflow. With a seamless and straightforward interface to craft websites in a matter of hours and without a need for a complex background in coding, Webflow was a natural fit.
“With a sleek, user-friendly interface mixed with eye-pleasing videos and graphics, the Sprinkles Media team pulled out all the stops to ensure Five Star wasn’t stuck in the graphic design purgatory of decades past.”
With a website from its early days in 2016, Five Star Restoration needed some help. One thing about Sprinkles Media is that the digital marketing and design experts aren't afraid to use every website building tool at their disposal.
“Although no stranger to canvas templates, we thought Webflow would be the perfect fit for the home repair and restoration company. It just made sense: an easy interface and comprehensive, responsive design elements made the decision easy.”
Faced with an intimidating site migration (where websites undergo massive changes, affecting search engine optimization efforts), things were intimidating for the restoration company.
“Site migration isn’t an easy task, but we quickly transferred old pages to the new design, and the results speak for themselves. The company experiences a steady rise in organic keywords and backlinks. And we know it’ll only rise even further.”
With SEO results appearing a few months after implementation, it bodes well for the Inland Empire home repair and restoration company.
Putting Things Together With The Evans Group
Not to be outdone by other clothing manufacturers in Los Angeles, Jennifer Evans of The Evans Group (TEG) also wanted digital marketing help.
“We helped Jennifer with SEO. After a year of a great partnership with her company, TEG now has almost 4,000 organic keywords showing up on Google.”
The notable clothing manufacturer in Downtown Los Angeles now ranks in the top three for over 130 keywords alone.
And the partnership shows no sign of slowing down, as exhibited by Jennifer Evans’s new fashion mentoring program, which Sprinkles Media immediately got to work promoting. New SEO articles populating the fashion production house’s blog point to different facets of fashion consulting and mentorships to welcome new designers to build their clothing brands.
Helping Businesses Build Their Brand
Outfitted with years of experience in the digital marketing space, Tyler Eisenhart and Jess Park sought to help businesses. Whether choosing which e-commerce platform to use or common digital marketing tips, Sprinkles Media aims to forge powerful bonds with its clients.
Offering multiple digital marketing services, like branding, website design, SEO, and advertising campaigns, Sprinkles Media’s services run the gamut and provide businesses with the tools they need to rise above the competition.
Creating sound digital marketing strategies is a key to success if a business owner needs to jumpstart their ads, website, or SEO efforts.
“We love to see brands grow,” says Park. “With enough work and great communication, connecting with a target audience has never been easier.”
More About Sprinkles Media
Sprinkles Media is a digital marketing startup launched in January 2021. Sprinkles Media offers a comprehensive, holistic marketing approach, covering every aspect of digital marketing.
For more information on Sprinkles Media, visit the official site.
