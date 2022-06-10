FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Friday, June 3, 2022

AUGUSTA — The Maine Bureau of Motor Vehicles announced a technological upgrade Friday to allow Mainers to pay driver license reinstatement fees online.

“Mainers lead busy lives and they expect the option to do most daily activities online at a time convenient to them,” said Secretary of State Shenna Bellows. “In 2022 it is just commonsense to have this option.”

Reinstatement fees may now be paid at https://apps1.web.maine.gov/cgi-bin/online/bmv/dlrf/start.

Previously, Mainers needed to pay reinstatement fees by mail, over the phone at (207) 624-9000, or in person at a branch office. In-person payments at branch offices and payments by phone and mail will still be accepted. Reinstatement fees, fines and court fees must be paid, and any other requirements satisfied, before a suspended license can be reinstated.

“One of our top goals at the BMV is excellent customer service, and the ability to complete transactions online is an important part of that spirit,” said Deputy Secretary of State for the Bureau of Motor Vehicles Cathie Curtis.

BMV partnered with InforME, the State’s online services provider, to implement the online payment portal.

Online payment for reinstatement fees is one of several technology modernization efforts ongoing in the Department of Secretary of State including implementation of Automatic Voter Registration, a new Central Voter Registration system, and a digital records preservation system.







