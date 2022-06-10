Submit Release
News Search

There were 891 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 194,957 in the last 365 days.

Philippines National Day

On behalf of the United States of America, I congratulate the people of the Philippines as you celebrate your Independence Day on June 12.

Today, let me reaffirm our longstanding alliance with the Philippines as we work together to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic. I am grateful for the strong ties of friendship and cooperation that our peoples have built over many decades, and for the partnership we have developed across so many fields, including in combating trafficking in persons, in science and technology, and in upholding the rules-based international maritime order.

On this occasion, the United States renews its commitment to working with our allies, including the Philippines, to promote peace, prosperity, and security in the Indo-Pacific. As the Philippines transitions to a new administration, I look forward to deepening our enduring friendship, based on shared values and commitments.

You just read:

Philippines National Day

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.