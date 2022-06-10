Submit Release
News Search

There were 891 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 194,957 in the last 365 days.

Deputy Secretary Sherman’s Meeting with Lao Deputy Prime Minister Dr. Kikeo

The following is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:

Deputy Secretary Wendy Sherman met today with Dr. Kikeo Khaykhamphithoune, Deputy Prime Minister of the Lao People’s Democratic Republic, in Vientiane to discuss how the United States can best support Laos’ economic development and recovery from the pandemic.  The Deputy Secretary emphasized the U.S. prioritization of its relationship with Laos based on a shared commitment to common interests, including respect for ASEAN centrality, the rule of law, human rights, and regional stability.  The Deputy Secretary highlighted U.S.-Laos growing relationship and efforts to further expand our bilateral ties.  Deputy Secretary Sherman also conveyed educational cooperation is a top priority for the United States. The Deputy Secretary announced an additional $45 million in funding from the United States to survey and clear unexploded ordnance, bringing the total to more than $240 million just since 2016.

You just read:

Deputy Secretary Sherman’s Meeting with Lao Deputy Prime Minister Dr. Kikeo

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.