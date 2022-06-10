Dominic Folino Joins New Jersey Blockchain Council as a Corporate Advisor
The foremost industry association for the blockchain technology ecosystem, announced today Dominic Folino has joined the company as its new corporate advisor.NEW JERSEY , NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- New Jersey Blockchain Council (NJBC), the foremost industry association for the blockchain technology ecosystem, announced today that Dominic Folino has joined the company as its new corporate advisor. Dominic has several years of experience as a blockchain educator and brings this unique skill set to his new role.
Dominic Folino is a public affairs and advocacy expert who has successfully executed campaigns involving local, state, and federal governments. He has a proven record of accomplishment of building relationships with key stakeholders, developing winning strategies, and executing successful advocacy campaigns.
Dominic Folino is a highly experienced public affairs executive. He previously served as the Executive Director, Public Affairs at FS Investments, leading the daily operations of the company. He also served as the Executive Director of the Volunteer Medical Service Corps, responsible for leading the daily operations that provide medical services to four municipalities.
"We are excited that Dominic has joined our team. As New Jersey Blockchain Council continues to experience exceptional growth, Dominic's expertise will be instrumental in ensuring we are driving the right blockchain focused strategy across our portfolio," said Pramod Attarde, President of New Jersey Blockchain Council.
He adds, "Dominic's knowledge, experience, and commitment will help the blockchain industry to evolve at a global scale."
Dominic Folino is currently a President at Spectrum Strategies and PA Blockchain Coalition. He has held leadership roles in several firms and has an MBA from the Villanova School of Business.
He is highly passionate about the potential of cryptocurrency and blockchain technology and its ability to change the world for the better. He has spoken and moderated on the subject, and is involved in various groups, including representing Pennsylvania in the State Blockchain Association.
Dominic Folino looks forward to educating others on the benefits of blockchain and helping to shape its future at NJBC.
