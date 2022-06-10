Animal Wellness Action and the Center for a Humane Economy Announce New Hires in Colorado, Kentucky, and Pennsylvania
Changes will further mission to better the treatment of animals in Congress, state legislatures, and business
These strong advocates will be critical in ensuring our animal protection efforts extend into three key states and helping expand our operations into others.”WASHINGTON, D.C., UNITED STATES, June 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Animal Wellness Action and the Center for a Humane Economy have announced three key hires. New to the organizations are Natalie Ahwesh, director of grass roots advocacy; Julie Marshall, national communications coordinator and Colorado state director; and Pam Rogers, Kentucky state director.
— Marty Irby, executive director, Animal Wellness Action
Animal Wellness Action focuses on passing federal legislation to better protect animals and will soon begin working on the state-level legislation as well.
The Center for a Humane Economy engages consumers, investors and other key stakeholders to pressure businesses to shed cruelty and to embrace pro-animal innovation in their supply chains, R&D programs, and other operations, thereby creating a more humane economic order.
“Animals need advocates to shield them from malice and routine exploitation,” said Wayne Pacelle, president of Animal Wellness Action and the Center for a Humane Economy. “Our new hires are tenacious, smart, and experienced, and I thank them profusely for devoting their careers to the noble cause of reducing pain and suffering in the world.”
NATALIE AHWESH
Director of Grassroots Advocacy
Natalie Ahwesh earned her bachelor’s degree in Legal Studies from the University of Pittsburgh, Administration of Justice, French, and Mathematics. She received her master’s degree in Secondary Mathematics Education from The George Washington University. After working as a collegiate mathematics instructor for over a decade, Natalie is proud to take her passion for animal welfare full time with Animal Wellness Action.
Currently residing in Pittsburgh, Penn., Natalie helped found Humane Action Pittsburgh, a grassroots organization advancing animal protection through education, policy, and community action. She has helped to pass dozens of local laws, including Pennsylvania’s first ban on animal performances in circuses. She is passionate about farm animal protection, reducing single-use plastic, and ensuring existing laws are properly enforced.
"Working for a powerhouse organization like Animal Wellness Action is a dream come true,” Ahwesh said. “I'm thrilled to work with the best-of-the-best to see what we can do together to make the world a more humane place."
JULIE MARSHALL
National Communications Coordinator and Colorado State Director
Julie Marshall has more than 30 years of experience in print journalism, most recently as the opinion editor for the Boulder Daily Camera newspaper in Colorado. Marshall also worked as a public information officer for Colorado’s Division of Wildlife. She is the author of “Making Burros Fly: Cleveland Amory, Animal Rescue Pioneer” (Big Earth, 2006). She lives in Colorado, where she was born and raised. Marshall and her family were recently featured in Netflix’s film “Unwell” about the lucrative wellness industry.
“Joining AWA and CHE is truly the pinnacle of a long career in journalism and animal advocacy for me,” Marshall said. “I am so excited to be part of such a professional team, headed by Wayne Pacelle, who knows how to make positive change for a better world.”
PAM ROGERS
Kentucky State Director
Although Pam was born in Minneapolis and spent her early years in Southern California, she says she has been in Kentucky long enough to “‘ya’ll with the best of them!’” She was graduated from the University of Kentucky with a master’s degree in economics and held a variety of positions in both the public and private sectors before starting her own consulting firm in the late 1990s.
Over the past 20 years, Pam has served as a representative and lobbyist for several local and national animal protection organizations. She is a long-time resident of Louisville, where she currently resides with her husband, two rescued Jack Russell Terriers and a cat named Peaches, who is the self-proclaimed “boss of the house.”
“Animal advocacy is tough work, but Animal Wellness Action has the right focus and built a strong team to make great strides for animals,” Rogers said. “I am thrilled to join them on this journey.”
“We’re elated to have three seasoned, and dedicated animal protection advocates join our team,” said Marty Irby, executive director at Animal Wellness Action and senior vice president at the Center for a Humane Economy. “Ms. Ahwesh, Ms. Marshall, and Ms. Rogers will be critical in ensuring animal protection efforts extend into three key states, Pennsylvania, Colorado, and Kentucky, and helping expand our operations into others.”
Marty Irby
Animal Wellness Action
+1 202-821-5686
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn