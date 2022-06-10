White House Initiative on Historically Black Colleges and Universities Names 2022 HBCU Scholars

Today, the White House Initiative on Advancing Educational Equity, Excellence, and Economic Opportunity through Historically Black Colleges and Universities announced its ninth cohort of HBCU Scholars, recognizing 86 undergraduate, graduate, and professional students for their accomplishments in academics, leadership, civic engagement and much more.

Currently enrolled at 56 of our nations HBCU's, the scholars were selected from a competitive pool of over 350 students. Applications also required the signature of their HBCU president or designated HBCU faculty, adding a level of prestige to this application process.

"The HBCU Scholars announced today have dedicated themselves to their learning and exemplify the talent that our nation's Historically Black Colleges and Universities have nurtured for generations," said U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona. "The Biden-Harris administration is committed to supporting these leaders and I cannot wait to learn from them while they serve as ambassadors for the White House Initiative and their institutions."

Over the course of an academic school year, HBCU Scholars will serve as ambassadors of the White House Initiative on HBCUs. They will be offered training and cross-university networking opportunities. Scholars will also have an opportunity to work on issues specifically related to the HBCU community and participate in national and regional events with professionals from a wide range of disciplines.

“As an HBCU graduate I’m honored to announce our HBCU Scholars, our future leaders of tomorrow. At HBCU’s we are a family, we build each other up and we’re taught that we can do and be anything," said Dietra Trent, Executive Director of the White House Initiative on Advancing Educational Equity, Excellence and Economic Opportunity through HBCU's. “I look forward to supporting the growth of our HBCU family through the Scholar Recognition Program.”

A key feature of the HBCU Scholar Program is a partnership with NASA to foster innovation and opportunity for the cohorts. This partnership with NASA makes the Minority University Research and Education Project (MUREP) Innovation Tech Transfer Idea Competition (MITTIC), “Mini MITTIC” part of the HBCU Scholar Program. Through the Mini MITTIC program students will partner in developing ideas to commercialize technology derived from NASA intellectual property. Scholars will have the opportunity to present their IP ideas during the National HBCU Week Conference in September.

“The goal with Mini MITTIC is to provide the HBCU Scholars with an authentic experience while ensuring they leave with the foundational tools to utilize NASA intellectual property to create their own business concept and participate in the full MITTIC competition,” said Misti Moore, NASA’s Johnson Space Center MUREP Lead & MITTIC Activity Manager.

HBCU Scholars will also be invited to the 2022 HBCU Week National Annual Conference, on September 20-23 in Washington, D.C. During the conference, they will participate in sessions designed to engage a spirit of entrepreneurship, innovation, and personal and professional development. Most importantly, scholars will have opportunities to engage with one another and showcase their individual and collective talent.

“As an HBCU Scholar I was able to connect with leaders and meet professionals from various sectors including government, the NFL and entertainment industry,” said Paige Blake, 2022 HBCU Scholar, Bowie State University. “The professional development skills I gained through the Scholar Program provided me with tools to navigate well beyond my academic career and I now proudly serve on the President’s Board of Advisors on HBCU's.”

Program events are designed to enhance HBCU Scholars professional development and create post-graduation opportunities within non-profit, business, and federal agency partners to ensure that as a nation we remain globally competitive.

More information about the 86 HBCU Scholars' activities will be provided in the coming months as they serve as ambassadors of the White House Initiative on Advancing Educational Equity, Excellence, and Economic Opportunity through Historically Black Colleges and Universities.

2022 HBCU SCHOLAR COHORT

ALABAMA

Huntsville-Asia Jefferson attends Drake State Community and Technical College, Huntsville, AL

Montgomery- Aylon Gipson attends Morehouse College, Atlanta, GA

Montgomery- Da’Jon Stoudemire attends Stillman College, Tuscaloosa, AL

Tuscaloosa- Chase Cameron attends Lane College, Jackson, TN

ARKANSAS

Conway- Marla McGhee attends North Carolina Central University, Durham, NC

Little Rock- Jason Muka attends Philander Smith College, Little Rock, AR

BAHAMAS

Nassau- Jameliah Pinder attends Shaw University, Raleigh, NC

CALIFORNIA

Bellflower- Nahiem Banks attends Howard University, Washington, DC

San Bernardino- Jordan Holt attends Tuskegee University, Tuskegee, AL

DELAWARE

Dover- Jessica Simmons attends Hampton University, Hampton, VA

FLORIDA

Miami- Myra Saunders attends Florida Memorial University, Miami, FL

Orlando- Makira Burns attends Florida A&M University, Tallahassee, FL

Pompano Beach- Ayana Emmanuel attends Alabama State University, Montgomery, AL

Tallahassee- Khya Nelson attends Florida A&M University, Tallahassee, FL

GEORGIA

Athens- Malaya Moon attends Howard University, Washington, DC

Atlanta- Nina Giddens attends Xavier University, New Orleans, LA

Austell- Jennifer Vasquez attends Fort Valley State University, Fort Valley, GA

Byron- Miykael Stith attends Fort Valley State University, Fort Valley, GA

Glenwood- Andrea Holloway attends Alabama State University, Montgomery, AL

Loganville- Pariyah E. Evans attends Albany State University, Albany, GA

Macon- Almario Duehart attends Savannah State University, Savannah, GA

Moreland- Sarita Smith attends Savannah State University, Savannah, GA

Stockbridge- Jayden Williams attends Clark Atlanta University, Atlanta, GA

INDIANA

Lowell- Cedric Caschetta attends West Virginia State University, Institute, WV

South Bend- Bashar Saleh attends Southern University Law Center, Baton Rouge, LA

ILLINOIS

Chicago- Brice Dean attends Harris-Stowe State University, St. Louis, MO

Chicago- Diamond Williams attends Xavier University, New Orleans, LA

Chicago- Sullivan Anderson attends North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University, Greensboro, NC

Chicago Heights- Shanelle Staten attends Southern University Law Center, Baton Rouge, LA

Chicago- Steven McCollough attends Stillman College, Tuscaloosa, AL

Homewood- Lauren Proby attends Spelman College, Atlanta, GA

Plainfield- Britnee McCauley attends Bowie State University, Bowie, MD

JAMAICA

Kingston- Daniel Jathan attends LeMoyne-Owen College, Memphis, TN

LOUISIANA

Baton Rouge- Kelsei Scott attends Jackson State University, Jackson, MS

Baton Rouge- Kennedy Paul attends Prairie View A&M University, Prairie View, TX

Monroe- Brandon Horne attends Southern A&M University, Baton Rouge, LA

MARYLAND

Baltimore- D’Aria Couther attends Bennett College, Greensboro, NC Baltimore- Oladayo Akinpelu attends Morgan State University, Baltimore, MD

Baltimore- Stephanie Leggette attends Coppin State University, Baltimore, MD

Brandywine- Jamie Reed attends Coppin State University, Baltimore, MD

Brandywine- Nyah Christen attends University of Maryland Eastern Shore, Princess Anne, MD

Clinton- Sydney Carr attends University of Maryland Eastern Shore, Princess Anne, MD

Hyattsville- Chaylah Francis attends Bowie State University, Bowie, MD

Odenton- Drake Smith attends Lincoln University of Pennsylvania, Lincoln University, PA

Temple Hills - Nina Rutherford attends Benedict College, Columbia, SC

MICHIGAN

Belleville- Jiyahna Price attends Bethune-Cookman University, Daytona, FL

Detroit- McKinley Lowery attends Norfolk State University, Norfolk, VA

MISSISSIPPI

Clarksdale- Christopher Murphy attends Coahoma Community College, Clarksdale, MS

Cleveland- Kendrick Walker attends Alcorn State University, Lorman, MS

Collins- Ronnie Davis attends Alcorn State University, Lorman, MS

Columbus- Zachary Wilson attends Rust College, Holly Springs, MS

Horn Lake- Cristina Calhoun attends Rust College, Holly Springs, MS

Jackson- Brikala Roach attends Jackson State University, Jackson, MS

Jackson- Lauren Kelli Gatlin attends Hinds Community College Utica, MS

Waynesboro- Elizabeth Moss attends Hinds Community College, Utica, MS

MISSOURI

Lake Ozark- Johnny Myers attends Lincoln University of Missouri, Jefferson City, MO

NEVADA

Las Vegas- Kailyn Haye attends Virginia State University, Petersburg, VA

NORTH CAROLINA

Charlotte- Paige Davis attends Johnson C. Smith University, Charlotte, NC

Durham- Phineas Nyang’oro attends North Carolina Central University, Durham, NC

Greensboro- Tiera Henderson attends North Carolina Agricultural & Technical University, Greensboro, NC

Wilmington- Antonio Ashley attends Fayetteville State University, Fayetteville, NC

Winston-Salem - Trajan Baker attends Hampton University, Hampton, VA

NEW JERSEY

Cherry Hill- Pujan Patel attends Lincoln University of Pennsylvania, Lincoln University, PA

NEW YORK

Staten Island- Maryam Mumuni attends Norfolk State University, Norfolk, VA

NIGERIA

Abia- Godwin Eke attends Morgan State University, Baltimore, MD

Lagos- Oluwapelumi Shodubi attends Mississippi Valley State University, Itta Bena, MS

OKLAHOMA

Oklahoma City- Nakya Carter attends Shaw University, Raleigh, NC

PENNSYLVANIA

Drexel Hill - Bralyn Page attends Delaware State University, Dover, DE

Harrisburg- Jordan Spencer attends Delaware State University, Dover, DE

Philadelphia- Horace Ryans III attends Morehouse College, Atlanta, GA

SOUTH CAROLINA

Charleston- Kierra Wellington attends Allen University, Columbia, SC

Newberry- Subrina Davis attends Clinton College, Rock Hill, SC

Sherrills Ford- Gavin Gabriel attends Clinton College, Rock Hill, SC

TENNESSEE

Chattanooga- Lauren Tolbert attends Claflin University, Orangeburg, SC

Memphis- Jaylynn Lanier attends LeMoyne-Owen College, Memphis, TN

Nashville- M. Javari Henderson attends Prairie View A&M University, Prairie View, TX

TEXAS

Dallas- Donnesha Williams attends Langston University, Langston, OK

Dallas- Kalaya Sibley attends Dillard University, New Orleans, LA

Galveston- Kemryn Lawrence attends Clark Atlanta University, Atlanta, GA

Houston- Nicholas McDermott attends Huston-Tillotson University, Austin, TX

Houston- Taylor Ann Mitchell attends Texas Southern University, Houston, TX

San Antonio- Brittney Carson attends St. Phillip’s College, San Antonio, TX

VIRGINIA

Hampton- Shelita Hall attends Norfolk State University, Norfolk, VA

Richmond- Michael Kevin Crossley Sr. attends Virginia Union University, Richmond, VA

WEST AFRICA

Ghana- Obadiah Amponsah attends Lincoln University of Missouri, Jefferson City, MO

WISCONSIN

Milwaukee - Anyiah Chambers attends Kentucky State University, Frankfurt, KY