Philippines National Day

On behalf of the United States of America, I congratulate the people of the Philippines as you celebrate your Independence Day on June 12.

Today, let me reaffirm our longstanding alliance with the Philippines as we work together to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic. I am grateful for the strong ties of friendship and cooperation that our peoples have built over many decades, and for the partnership we have developed across so many fields, including in combating trafficking in persons, in science and technology, and in upholding the rules-based international maritime order.

On this occasion, the United States renews its commitment to working with our allies, including the Philippines, to promote peace, prosperity, and security in the Indo-Pacific. As the Philippines transitions to a new administration, I look forward to deepening our enduring friendship, based on shared values and commitments.