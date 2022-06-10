Support to the Global Concessional Finance Facility (GCFF)

The United States intends to provide $25 million to the Global Concessional Financing Facility (GCFF) to prioritize support for countries in Latin America, such as Ecuador and Costa Rica, should they become eligible. The funding would support programs benefitting refugees and asylum seekers, such as registration processes, the extension of social services, and integration programs, and would benefit host communities that have generously opened their doors to the most vulnerable. Expanding support to middle-income countries that host large numbers of refugees and asylum seekers, is critical to integrating these refugees and providing access to vital social services.

