Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Market Anticipated to Reach US$ 195.61 Billion during 2022-2027 | CAGR of 12.4

Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Market

SHERIDAN, WY, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the recent report by IMARC Group, titled “Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Market “Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027,” The global anti-counterfeit packaging market size reached a value of US$ 96.7 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 195.6 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 12.4% during 2022-2027.

Anti-counterfeit packaging refers to a kind of secure packaging used for minimizing infringement and counterfeiting of products. Overt and covert packaging are the two types used for anti-counterfeit packaging of the products. Overt packaging includes holograms, color-changing security inks and films, security graphics, sequential product labeling and on-product markings. On the other hand, covert packaging includes invisible printing, embedded images, digital and hidden watermarks and anti-scan designs. They aid in preventing product imitation and production of unauthorized replicas of a trademarked product to ensure the authenticity and safety of the products. Due to this, anti-counterfeit packaging finds extensive applications across various industries, including food and beverage, automotive, healthcare and electronics.

Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Market Trends:

Significant growth in the e-commerce industry is one of the key factors creating a positive outlook for the market. In line with this, increasing brand consciousness and preference for premium products among the masses is providing a thrust to the market growth. Anti-counterfeit packaging ensures that the consumers are receiving authentic products, which, in turn, assists the manufacturer in maintaining brand loyalty and goodwill among the consumers. These packaging solutions are also extensively used in the pharmaceutical and cosmetics industries to minimize the supply of fake medicines and skincare products, which is also creating a positive outlook for the market. Additionally, various technological advancements, such as the development of micro tags and Radio Frequency Identification (RFID)-based track and trace solutions, for identification, authentication, brand protection and quality assurance of products, are contributing to the market growth. Other factors, including the implementation of stringent government policies to minimize the production and distribution of duplicate products, are anticipated to drive the market further.

Global Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Market 2022-2027 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

3M Company, AlpVision SA, Applied DNA Sciences Inc., Authentix Inc., Avery Dennison Corporation, CCL Industries Inc., DuPont de Nemours Inc., Savi Technology Inc., SICPA Holding SA, SML Group Limited, and Zebra Technologies Corporation.

The report has segmented the market on the basis on region, technology, feature type and end use industry.

Breakup by Technology:

Barcodes

RFID (Radio-Frequency Identification)

Holograms

Taggants

Others

Breakup by Feature Type:

Overt Features

Covert Features

Breakup by End Use Industry:

Food and Beverage

Healthcare

Automotive

Consumer Electronics

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America: (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific: (China, Japan,India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe: (Germany, France,United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa

