Crypto Swing Trading Bot is This Months Most Used Trading Bot on Coinrule
The market crashed and trillions of dollars were lost in the market value of cryptocurrencies, DeFi altcoins being hit the hardest.LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The COO of Coinrule, Oleg Giberstein, states that the markets are down and cryptocurrency, the most risky asset class, was struck the hardest. He mentioned that “The markets are depressed. Crypto is a risky asset class so gets hit the worst in a risk-off market.” However Coinrule, an automated trading bot ( https://coinrule.com/crypto-trading-bots/ ) founded by Gabriele Musella and Oleg Giberstein, continues to thrive during this challenging time. It enables its users to hedge against risky and sudden crashes in the market, and lets them capture opportunities by automating their trades.
In order to earn returns and hedge against the risk in the downtrend one should never miss an opportunity and follow it 24/7, that’s where Coinrule comes into play. Coinrule is an easy to use platform that anyone can start trading with; there exist more than 200 strategies that the users can employ with their chosen cryptocurrencies. Oleg Giberstein states that “With our platform you don’t need those skills because we’ve built around 200 strategies you can choose to automate.”
This month most of the users preferred deploying a Swing Trading Bot ( https://coinrule.com/crypto-trading-bots/swing-trading/ ). This bot is a beginner friendly, easy to understand strategy that works on any chosen coin. Traders take advantage of price changes across a short to medium time frame. The goal is to identify and profit from swings in crypto prices. By using fundamental and technical analysis, the platform can easily identify the market signals and the potential price swings and place a strategic position accordingly. In this case Coinrule tracks moving averages and RSI, then decides on the position.
This strategy has two important advantages. First of all, traders were able to capture profits in a downtrend and volatile market. The ups and downs in cryptocurrencies enabled the trader to achieve higher returns. On the other hand, it's possible to use Swing Trade with any of the coins chosen by the trader. On the platform, there exists a wide range of crypto currencies and altcoins. Hence, the traders were able to seize the opportunity for each of their coins in the portfolio.
