DigitalHR powered by Exults Shares Digital Marketing Tactics for Recruiting Ahead of the SHRM Expo 2022.

Digital HR powered by Exults provides businesses with the information and tools for success.

Zach Hoffman joins Jack Monson on Social Geek Radio to discuss one of the biggest pain points in digital marketing for organizations- Hiring.

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In this week’s podcast on Social Geek Radio Zach Hoffman, CEO of DigitalHR powered by Exults sits down with marketing guru Jack Monson to discuss recruiting and human resources.

Jack Monson has been connecting franchisees with franchisers for over 15 years and reveals recruitment continues to be an ongoing issue for many organizations. These businesses are struggling to make their organization appear to be an appealing employer to audiences.

Hoffman and Monson came together to speak about the challenges that organizations are facing in regards to recruiting and overall company culture and branding. Hoffman reviews the companies he believes are doing the right thing when it comes to recruiting campaigning, company branding and messaging, and social engagement. Companies like:

- Meta

- CVS Health

- Walmart

- Amazon

- Google

- AT&T

They speak about the importance of API integration for organizations and its ability to streamline recruiting management processes, including recruitment marketing, applicant source tracking, reporting, and more.

Hoffman reveals that social media continues to be the best way to reach consumers across all demographics. Stating that businesses need to understand that consumers use a plethora of social media channels. These potential platforms include LinkedIn, Facebook, and Instagram.

HR teams may find challenges during the hiring process if they're pigeonholing themselves to only one channel of recruiting which will limit the quality and overall quantity of candidates being targeted. Businesses should utilize the power and flexibility of social media to connect with potential job candidates and search for people similar to their current employee demographics.

Reaching out and retargeting toward these candidates will assist organizations with closing the loop on landing the right candidates that fit best for their company.

Other critical factors they also discuss are:

- Multilingual targeting

- Careers funnels

- Social media mediums and assets

- Employee testimonials

- Positioning your brand and messaging

- 3rd party recruiting partners

Hoffman and the Exults team will be attending the Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM) Conference and Expo 2022 on June 12th -15th in New Orleans. You can visit them at booth #5845 to learn more about the digital marketing and digital HR strategies that Exults can provide your organization.

The SHRM Conference and Expo will bring together over 20,000 HR professionals from all over the country to learn and collaborate on human resources tactics and how to create better workplaces for their organizations and their employees.

Zach Hoffman founded Exults Digital Marketing Agency to help clients improve their online presence, generate leads, and grow. Hoffman invites those interested in learning more about Digital HR strategies for their business or clients to visit https://DigitalHR.com or text 866-999-4736

More About Exults Digital Marketing

Exults is a full-service results-driven Internet marketing agency that offers a complete assortment of services to help clients reach their goals.

Exults Premier Services Include:

- Digital HR

- Paid Ads

- Website Enhancements

- Social Media Community Management

- Social Ads

- Digital Press Releases

- Onsite Content Optimizations

Contact Exults today if you are interested in rebranding your company for the digital business world to spark meaningful engagement and online sales. Visit the Exults website or call 866-999-4736 for more information.