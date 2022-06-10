Submit Release
Kejiwa Alchemy Offers Handcrafted Tinctures and Elixirs

Kejiwa Alchemy crafts a selection of natural tinctures and elixirs to help customers achieve balance in their lives.

RIMROCK, AZ, USA, June 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- June 9, 2022: Kejiwa Alchemy is pleased to announce that they offer a selection of handcrafted tinctures and elixirs made with high-quality natural ingredients to ensure the best results. Their products are sustainably-sourced and provide a profoundly transformative experience.

Kejiwa Alchemy crafts a selection of natural tinctures and elixirs to help customers achieve balance in their lives. Each product contains all-natural ingredients, including blessed sacred water from the Amazon. The activating elixirs are the ideal solution to enhance bodywork, meditation, breathwork, ceremonies, sound baths, and deep spiritual rituals.

Kejiwa Alchemy crafted their line of products for distribution to lightworkers, Shamanic practitioners, Reiki masters, spiritual healers, and others who take a natural approach to help individuals. Each product comes in a UV-resistant bottle to prolong the content’s life. In addition to encouraging natural healing and balance, they believe in protecting the environment with sustainably-sourced ingredients and eco-friendly packaging. Through aromatherapy, natural healers can help individuals balance their body, mind, and soul for a healthier lifestyle.

Anyone interested in learning about handcrafted tinctures and elixirs can find out more by visiting the Kejiwa Alchemy website or calling 1-760-566-7963.
About Kejiwa Alchemy: Kejiwa Alchemy is a leading manufacturer of handcrafted tinctures and elixirs created with sustainably-sourced natural ingredients. They believe in providing practitioners with high-quality solutions that offer fantastic results. Their products awaken the true self and help individuals find balance in their lives.

