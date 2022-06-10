Decorated Apparel Market 2022 - Global Industry Analysis, Sales Revenue Analysis and Forecast up to 2030

Designed attire is a sort that includes applying embellishing strategies to dress or texture

NEWARK, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Brainy Insights launched a study titled Decorated ApparelMarket Size by Application (Women, Men, and Children), Product (Embroidery,Dye Sublimation,Screen Printing, Direct To Garment (DTG), and Digital Printing), Regions, Global Industry Analysis, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2022 to 2030

The global decorated apparelmarket is expected to grow from USD 25.13 billionin2021 to USD 70.08billionby 2030, at a CAGR of 12.07% during the forecast period 2022-2030.The rising disposable income of customers, allowing them to spend on customized clothes, is anticipated to boost demand for decorated apparel. Moreover, the increasing need for graphic t-shirts & other apparel due to changing trends will also contribute to product sales across the forecast period in the market's growth. Further, the increasing trend of luxury clothing as a status symbol with individuals is boosting the application of decorated apparel, given the growing popularity of branded apparel among customers worldwide. Additionally, expanding demand for decorated apparel also helps develop the market growth.

The women application segment led the market with a market value of around 10.60 billion in 2021.

The application segment is divided into women, men, and children. The women application segment led the market with a market value of around 10.60 billion in 2021. This growth is attributed to the rising use of black outer robes (abaya) on women's apparel in Gulf nations.

Global Decorated Apparel by Product:

Embroidery

Dye Sublimation

Screen Printing

Direct To Garment (DTG)

Digital Printing

Global Decorated Apparel by Application:

Women

Men

Children

The embroidery productsegment led the market with a market value of around7.31 billion in 2021.

The product segment comprisesembroidery, dye sublimation, screen printing, direct to garment (DTG), and digital printing. The embroidery product segment led the market with a market value of around 7.31 billion in 2021. This growth is attributed to the increasing popularity of embroidery work among customers and growing design innovation.

Regional Segmentation Analysis:

The market is analyzed based on North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. The Asia Pacific region emerged as the largest global decorated apparelmarket with a market value of around 10.08 billion in 2021. The Asia Pacificcurrently dominates the decorated apparelmarket, and this trend is expected to continue during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to the presence of multiple apparel manufacturers in the region and the high accumulation of the e-commerce industry in the region. Hence, the countries like India & China are witnessing a rapid growth of e-commerce activities and contributing to this region's market growth.

Competitive Analysis:

The significant market players include SHERRY, Hanesbrands, EmbroidMe, Advance Printwear, Vantage, Target Decorative Apparel, Sharprint, ScreenWorks, WS&Company, MV Sport, Lynka, Yunnan Mimori Dress, TR McTaggart, and others.

