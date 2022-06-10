Pneumatic Conveying Systems Market : Global Industry Perspective,Growth Opportunities and Forecast to 2028

To pass is on to ship material or items starting with one spot then onto the next

NEWARK, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Brainy Insights launched a study titled Pneumatic Conveying Systems Market Size by Operation (Dense Phase Conveying, & Dilute Phase Conveying), Technology (Vacuum Pressure Conveying, Positive Pressure Conveying, & Combination Conveying), End-User, Regions, Global Industry Analysis, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2022 to 2030

The global pneumatic conveying systems market is expected to grow from 26.81 billion in 2021 to USD 44.91 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 5.9% during 2022-2030.Industrialization 4.0 is led by automation & digitization of industries with rising demand for energy-efficient and sustainable systems. Pneumatic conveying systems are both automation of delivery systems and an environmentally sustainable option attributed to their energyefficient nature. The ease of installation and handling provided by pneumatic conveying systems will also contribute significantly to the market's growth.

The operation segment is divided into dense phase conveying & dilute phase conveying. The dilute phase conveying segment dominated the market, with a market value of around 20.10 billion in 2021.

The technology segment is divided into vacuum pressure conveying, positive pressure conveying, & combination conveying. Over the forecast period, the positive pressure conveying segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 6.6%. %.

Global Pneumatic Conveying Systems Market by Operation:

Dense Phase Conveying

Dilute Phase Conveying

Global Pneumatic Conveying Systems Market by Technology:

Vacuum Pressure Conveying

Positive Pressure Conveying

Combination Conveying

Global Pneumatic Conveying Systems Market by End User:

Food & Beverages

Manufacturing

Chemicals

Pharmaceuticals

Plastic & Rubber

Power Generation

Others

The food & beverages segment dominated the market, accounting for around 7.23 billion global revenue.

The end-user segment is divided into food & beverages, manufacturing, chemicals, pharmaceuticals, plastic & rubber, power generation, & others. The food & beverages segment dominated the market, accounting for around 7.23 billion global revenue. Quick delivery of high-quality products is a priority in the food & beverages industry, considering the short shelf life of products. Maintaining hygiene & sanitation standards to avoid any contamination which could lead to food-borne illnesses is essential. Pneumatic conveying systems reduce production & delivery downtime, minimal human intervention, enclosed space of transportation, & fewer moving parts ensure no contamination & faster delivery of high-quality intact products.

Regional Segmentation Analysis:

The market is analyzed based on five regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, Middle East, and Africa. The Asia Pacific is expected to be the largest market during the forecast period. The pneumatic conveying systems market in the Asia Pacific has been expanding rapidly. China dominates pneumatic conveying systems in the Asia Pacific. China is the manufacturing hub for various products and intermediates goods. The production scale is enormous, making China the largest producer of various commodities. The labor in China is getting more expensive, and the production scale is also rising. There has been a rise in the adoption of automated delivery systems in production lines and logistics to reduce production costs and increase efficiency. India is also witnessing a surge in the adoption of automated systems as it aims to become a dominant player in the world's manufacturing industry.

Competitive Analysis:

The market's major players include Atlas Copco AB, Dynamic Air Inc., Coperion GmbH, Cyclonaire Corporation, Flexicon Corporation, Zeppelin Systems, Hillenbrand Inc., Nilfisk Group, Vac-U-Max, and Schenck Process Holdings GmbH, among others.

