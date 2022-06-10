Drones are the future of private and industrial security surveillance

Drones can be equipped with thermal and infrared cameras for use in nighttime operations. Security companies' use of drones are becoming more common in 2022

Drones have been used by military and domestic police forces since the mid-2000s, but their use in the private security sector is gaining traction.

Drones can be programmed to fly a particular route and can even be equipped with thermal and infrared imaging.” — George Gallegos, Security Video Technology