Drones are the future of private and industrial security surveillance
Drones have been used by military and domestic police forces since the mid-2000s, but their use in the private security sector is gaining traction.
Drones can be programmed to fly a particular route and can even be equipped with thermal and infrared imaging. Drone surveillance refers to the use of UAVs to collect visual information about a property, individual, object, or situation with the objective of providing useful information to security personnel.
With its lightweight cameras and better than average imaging, drone cameras are rapidly being used in the private sector for security surveillance. Security companies throughout the U.S. recognize the advantage of quick response and cost savings when making assessments of security incidents throughout their properties.
in 2022, aerial surveillance has become a vital component when considering the need for providing safety and security to groups of people and sensitive locations. Particularly, industrial zones or areas subject to safety threats require enhanced maintenance and real-time response.
"Drones can be programmed to fly a particular route and can even be equipped with thermal and infrared imaging." says George Gallegos, the president of New Orleans based security tech firm, Security Video Technology.
He adds, "Drones can fly into areas that would have been difficult, impossible or even dangerous to to get to. Drones can be deployed very quickly and a security officer can asses the situation from an overhead vantage point and also record those events for use in an investigation and even use that video for evidence in court".
The integration of sophisticated technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) in drones delivers considerable growth prospects to the UAV market. Drones integrated with AI technology can better understand its surroundings, map areas accurately, track and evaluate movement, as well as offer detailed analytical feedback.
The specific security use will determine the type of drone best suited for a particular application.
For example:
Fixed-wing UAVs are designed for line surveillance that involves high-level monitoring of roads, pipelines, coastal lines, etc. Fixed-wing drones are best suited for security missions that require long-distance capabilities with long flight times.
Multi-rotor drones are most commonly used for surveillance of smaller areas, crowds, hard-to-reach locations, etc. because they are more maneuverable and much better suited for missions involving tracking people or objects.
The global commercial drone market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 57.5% from 2021 to 2028 to reach USD 501.4 billion by 2028. (grandviewresearch.com)
