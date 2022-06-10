Diesel Generators Market Comprehensive Study Explores Huge Growth in Coming Years
Globally, the diesel generator set market will exhibit lucrative growth in the Asia-Pacific region in the coming years.NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The diesel generators market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.0% during 2020–2030, due to the surging demand for stationery and emergency power backup across industries such as marine, manufacturing, oil and gas, automotive, telecom, healthcare, and construction. The market generated revenue of $13,773.0 million in 2019 and it is expected to generate $21,929.9 million by 2030. Moreover, the escalating number of data centers, owing to the largescale creation and consumption of data, will propel the market growth in the coming years.
Hyperscale creation and consumption of data has led to the establishment of numerous data centers, as supportive infrastructure, to analyze and store the data. Additionally, factors such as developments of intelligent personal assistants and autonomous cars and widening application of technologies, including cloud computing and internet of things (IoT), and digital currencies, will lead to the creation of a large number of data centers. This would, therefore, propel the demand for diesel gensets to serve prime and auxiliary power requirements at the data centers.
Request for sample pages of this report: https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/diesel-genset-market/report-sample
Another key factor driving the diesel generator set market growth is the grid power uncertainties and low power production in African nations such as Ghana and Nigeria. These countries have very weak power infrastructure that is characterized by significant power transmission losses and high base power deficit. To combat this power deficit, industries in these nations are deploying diesel gensets in large numbers. Moreover, the old power infrastructure and insufficient capital for the maintenance and development of grids have led to an erratic and low power supply in several countries across the world.
In recent years, major players have started investing hefty amounts in the diesel genset market to enhance their product portfolio, develop their brand identity in foreign markets, and expand their customer reach. These players are also focusing on ensuring aftermarket services for their products. For example, Cummins Inc. launched new genset in February 2019 for the U.S. market. It is a new ignition-protected (kW) Onan marine generator rated for 7.5 kilowatts that supplies auxiliary power to marine vessels through gasoline propulsion engines.
The power requirement segment of the diesel genset market is categorized into prime power and backup power. In 2019, the backup category held larger share in the market, due to the fact that high-capacity diesel generators are installed as backup sources in data center, telecom towers, retail outlets, individual houses, hospitality facilities, manufacturing plants, and housing societies. The deployment of these gensets is projected to rise in the forecast period, on account of an expansion in the construction and manufacturing sectors.
Inquiry before purchase of this report: https://www.psmarketresearch.com/send-enquiry?enquiry-url=diesel-genset-market
Geographically, the Asia-Pacific diesel generators market accounted for the largest share in 2019, due to the large number of installation of low-power gensets in telecom towers, rise in construction activities, and largescale adoption of these systems in the residential and commercial industries in the region. Furthermore, the regional market is expected to display lucrative growth in the forecast period, on account of the escalating investments in telecom infrastructure, surging demand for backup power in residential units, and growing manufacturing sector in APAC nations.
Thus, the uncertainties in power supply and the development of data centers will propel the market growth in the coming years.
Global Diesel Generator Set Market Size Breakdown by Segment
By Power Requirement
• Prime Power
• Backup Power
By Mobility
• Stationary
• Portable
By Power Rating
• 7–14 kVA
• 15–24 kVA
• 25–44 kVA
• 45–69 kVA
• 70–99 kVA
• 100–149 kVA
• 150–199 kVA
• 200–299 kVA
• 300–399 kVA
• 400–499 kVA
• 500 kVA and Above
By Application
• Commercial
o By user
Retail establishments
Commercial offices
Telecom towers
Hospitals
Hotels
• Industrial
o By user
Manufacturing
Energy and power
• Residential
By Region
• North America
o U.S.
o Canada
• Europe
o U.K.
o France
o Germany
o Russia
o Italy
o Spain
o Poland
• Asia-Pacific
o India
o China
o Philippines
o Vietnam
o Indonesia
• Latin America
o Brazil
o Mexico
o Argentina
• Middle East and Africa
o Turkey
o Saudi Arabia
o U.A.E.
o Nigeria
o Algeria
Browse Other Related Reports
Global Generator Set Market Research Report - https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/genset-market
India Diesel Generators Market Research Report - https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/india-diesel-genset-market
Nigeria Diesel Generators Market Research Report - https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/nigeria-diesel-genset-market
U.S. Diesel Generators Market Research Report - https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/us-diesel-genset-market
Philippines Diesel Generator Set Market Research Report - https://www.psmarketresearch.com/press-release/diesel-generators-market-philippines
About P&S Intelligence
P&S Intelligence provides market research and consulting services to a vast array of industries across the world. As an enterprising research and consulting company, P&S believes in providing thorough insights on the ever-changing market scenario, to empower companies to make informed decisions and base their business strategies with astuteness. P&S keeps the interest of its clients at heart, which is why the insights we provide are both honest and accurate. Our long list of satisfied clients includes entry-level firms as well as multi-million-dollar businesses and government agencies.
Prajneesh Kumar
P&S Intelligence
+1 347-960-6455
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other