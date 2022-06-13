Netflix declines, streaming industry to be revalued
Netflix declines, streaming industry to be revaluedTHE UNITED STATES, June 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- During the "rise" phase, the market witnessed a number of streaming players such as Netflix, Disney+, Apple TV+, Paramount+, Peacock, and many others fighting for global footprints, all doing their best to gain ground.
Netflix saw its first quarterly net paying subscriber decline in more than a decade and warned that subscriber losses would continue in the near term, plunging the entire industry into turmoil as a result.
Today the profitability prospects of the entire streaming industry are beginning to raise market concerns. This not only puts the valuations of the world's largest media and entertainment companies such as Disney, Comcast, Netflix and Warner Bros. Discovery in hot water, but also leaves the tens of billions of dollars they spend on original content each year with an uncertain future.
However, the HBO and HBO Max services have added 12.8 million subscribers in the past year, bringing the total number of subscribers to 76.8 million worldwide. But since WarnerMedia merged with Discovery, the company's stock has fallen more than 20 percent since it began trading in April.
The 2022 Winter Olympics bring numerous dividends to the market, and NBC has been a broadcaster of the Games for many years, and this time its "newcomer", Peacock, has seized the opportunity. One of Peacock's major strengths is the richness of its content. The platform mainly provides live content from NBC Universal and various copyrighted content, including TV series, movies, news and sports.
Of course, for more content and better viewing experience, users have the option of paying for the Premium and Premium+ versions. This model, which is similar to traditional TV shows that charge a fee, makes Peacock unique.
Not long ago, the formula for streaming success was simple: add subscribers and watch the stock price climb. But now no one knows if streaming can still lead to a profitable path, and which players will finally be able to combine their resources and win in the end.
