RobotiX Institute leaves a mark at the VEX Robotics World Championship

RobotiX Institute has left its mark at the VEX Robotics World Championship in Dallas

FRANKLIN, AR, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a proud moment for the RobotiX Institute family, its young team has won plaudits at the VEX Robotics World Championship, held in Dallas. The team representing the institute was one of the youngest in the history of the competition. Despite being an extracurricular team, it managed to stand toe-to-toe with the other school-affiliated teams from Ravenwood High and Brentwood High. The RobotiX Institute has its premises at 405 Duke Dr. Suite 210 Franklin 37067 and at 10 Burton Hills Blvd, Floor 4 Nashville 37215. The institute offers a range of programming and robotics courses to children and focuses on providing a fun-filled and engaging curriculum. The management has credited this success to the combined efforts of both the students and teachers at the Institute for this success.

All the different robotics and programming courses on offer at RobotiX Institute have been tailored to student needs and benefits. The VEX program curriculum at the Institute has been specially customized and crafted in a fashion that ignites the interest of every student in the programming language. At the same time, the management of this robotics institute claim that they have kept the classes and courses challenging enough to help students truly release their creativity and problem-solving skills. The courses are designed to help a child discover the latest trends and tools in the world of technology and robotics. The program code for the VEX robotics course at the institute is RIV101 and the total duration is around 6 months to 1 year. Registrations are open at present for parents who are interested in enrolling their children in the course. For children between the ages of 8 to 12 years, the Institute provides the VEX IQ inventor course, and for children aged 12 years and above, the institute provides the VEX V5 Advanced Inventor course. So, anyone can learn both, depending upon their age.

VEX IQ is a snappy, intuitive robotics system. Through the VEX robotics modules, a child can easily learn the fundamentals of robotics and how to build and program them to perform certain tasks. With the VEX IQ construction system, children can start to build robots that are bigger and stronger, with an emphasis on better functionality. At RobotiX Institute, the robotics classes for kids are directed at presenting game-based engineering challenges that help the students in learning about important skills such as teamwork, effective communication, and problem-solving ability. The team that participated in the world championships was able to harness those skills and translate them into building something tangible. The 5-member team from the institute that participated in the Dallas championships spent a significant amount of time collaborating and working with each other. The team comprised two eighth-grade students, two sixth graders, and one fourth-grade student and had been mentored by Mr. Surendra Kumar. After the team had managed an 8th place finish among more than 70 different teams, the management of the institute stated their delight and elaborated on the path the mentors and the students had followed to make the entire VEX robotics course and experience an enriching process.