Driving Simulator Market Outlook 2022: Size, Share, Trends and Forecast to 2025

This research report categorizes the driving simulator market based on vehicle type, simulator type, training driving simulator type, end user, and application,

NORTHBROOK, IL, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Driving Simulator Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.2% from USD 1.5 billion in 2020 to USD 2.1 billion by 2025. Increasing demand for skilled drivers due to high road accident rates, growing air traffic, upcoming high-speed train projects, and significant R&D investments in autonomous vehicles are primarily driving the demand for driving simulators. The market has witnessed growth in developing as well as developed countries.

Browse 126 market data Tables and 71 Figures spread through 220 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Driving Simulator Market by Application (Training and Research & Testing), Vehicle Type(Car Simulator and Truck & Bus Simulator), Simulator Type(Training Simulator and Advanced Driving Simulator), Training Simulator Type(Compact Simulator and Full-Scale Simulator), End User, Region - Forecast to 2025"

Today industries, including railways, aviation, automotive, marine, and defense, are facing a shortage of skilled drivers. As more than 90% of all accidents are caused by human errors, a driving simulator is a much-needed development. The driving simulator is a technology that trains the driver to avoid collisions from all directions with the help of a virtual environment. Thus, globally the requirement of driving simulators is gaining fast pace, boosting the growth of the overall driving simulator market for driving simulators.

The car simulator segment is expected to be the largest vehicle type market

Car simulators consist of real car parts positioned in an ergonomically correct position in the driving simulator cabin. The view screen is placed exactly in front of the driver. The view screen for car simulators varies from 120 to 180 degrees, depending on the application. The high-resolution system generates a 1920 x 1080 pixels front display. To create a better simulation effect, the systems are supported with an HD sound system along with 3D and Doppler Effect. To enhance the real-world driving experience, graphic boards like Nvidia GTX are installed in car simulators. The software used in car simulators keeps track of all driving parameters. Various types of road surfaces can be simulated, including city, rural, mountains, highways, expressways, and off-roads. In dynamic simulators, the motion and vibrations are provided with the help of compact 3-axis platforms with electric actuators. This system provides engine vibration and road texture feedback as a function of the car speed and road surface. Companies like ECA Group offer a range of advanced vehicle simulators, one of which includes training systems for cars. It has a series of educational modules developed under professional guidance.

The advanced training simulator segment in end user will be leading the driving simulator market during the forecast period

The advanced driving simulator segment is expected to capture the largest market share during the forecast period. This can be attributed due to its technologies, such as 360º viewing angle and motion platform, for a realistic experience. Since testing of technologically updated vehicle dynamics requires an augmented environment for analysis and research, advanced driving simulators help in developing intelligent highway designs and human behavior studies. For instance, in 2017, the National Advanced Driving Simulator (NADS) at the University of Iowa conducted a study of automated driving as a part of the SAFER-SIM University Transportation Center research project. Today, the center is known for promoting interdisciplinary research using simulation techniques to handle safety issues prioritized by the US DoT.

The Asia Pacific driving simulator market is projected to be the fastest by 2025

Improving lifestyles, rising number of metro cities and steadily growing population have played a vital role in increasing the production and sales of passenger cars in Asia Pacific. Safety regulations are present in a few Asia Pacific countries, such as Japan and South Korea, and demand in these countries is anticipated to be on the rise for the next five years. China, South Korea, India, and Japan are expected to introduce stringent vehicle and road safety regulations due to their growing population as well as vehicle demand. Factors such as limited infrastructure and increasing number of accidents are likely to trigger the demand for skilled drivers, which will lead to demand for training simulators.

Key Market Players:

Players in the market like ECA Group, Oktal Sydac, Cruden B.V, and VI-grade design simulator applications for cars, buses, commercial & firefighting trucks, trains, airport vehicles, and police vehicles, which are specifically for driver training, rehabilitation, evaluation, and research.

